Crisis Rocks Ondo PDP Over Bye-Election Result

A major crisis has broken out in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of Ondo State following the loss of the party in the Akoko Northeast/Northwest federal constituency to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC’s candidate, Ifeoluwa Ehindero has been declared the winner of the bye-election election having defeated Olalekan Bada in the election held the last weekend.

However, key stakeholders in the PDP under the auspices of the PDP Crusaders Group (PDPCP) called for the dissolution of the State Working Committee (SWC) amid growing discontent and concerns over internal affairs. They called for a probe of the finances of the party over the outcome of the election.

In a statement by the spokesman of the PDP group, Hon. Mayokun Akinmoladun demanded for dissolution of SWC over allegations of mismanagement, lack of accountability, and failure to uphold the party’s principles and objectives at the state level.

Akinmoladun argued that the current leadership has fallen short of expectations, leading to dwindling confidence among party members and supporters.

According to him, key figures within the PDP have voiced their support for the dissolution, emphasizing the need for a fresh start and a reinvigorated approach to leadership.

He said such a move is crucial to revitalizing the party’s grassroots structures and reclaiming its position as a formidable political force in the state.

The group demanded accountability for the reported sum of Two Hundred Million Naira allocated for the Akoko North East/NorthWest bye-election.

Akinmoladun said there are serious concerns regarding the utilization of the allocated funds alleging that there is a lack of transparency in the handling of party resources, particularly in the conduct of the aforementioned bye-election.

The group emphasized the need for stewardship and accountability from the PDP leadership, especially in light of the significant financial investment made for electoral purposes.

They argued that the failure to provide a detailed breakdown of expenses raises suspicions of financial impropriety within the party ranks.

The group stated the implications of such mismanagement undermine the credibility of the party and erode public trust.

His words “The interests of the party members and the electorate must be safeguarded through transparent and accountable governance.”

The group also frowned at the constitution of the campaign committee outside the election jurisdiction including the likes of Engr. Clement Faboyede, Director General campaign council, Hon. Alabi Ebenezer, Chairman campaign council from Ondo Central Senatorial District.

They described it as an aberration and a form of decrepit to the party for losing the election.