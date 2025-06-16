Crisis Rocks Kano Varsity As Lecturers Seek Removal Of Governing Council Chair

Share

The Yusuf Maitama Sule Federal University of Education, Kano (YUMSFUEK), branch has demanded the immediate removal of the Chairman, Governing Council of the institution, Prof Ahmad Adamu.

The university lecturers said that the dual role of Prof Adamu, who currently serves as Vice Chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and Chairman YUMSFUEK Governing Council constitutes a glaring conflict of interest, and stagnating the transition process of the Kano varsity.

Besides, ASUU rejects the alleged plan by the university’s council to appoint a new vice chancellor without due process and subsequently reposition Dr Sadi Mohammed Sirajo as acting deputy vice chancellor.

ASUU made the demand in a petition jointly signed by its Chairman, Dr Bashir Ibrahim and five other members, addressed to the Minister of Education, Dr Marauf Tunji Alausa, and made available to journalists.

They alleged that the entire process was a charade orchestrated by a compromised governing council that deliberately excluded critical stakeholders, violated statutory provisions, and acted in bad faith to impose a predetermined candidate.

“First, the council is incomplete and illegitimate, as it deliberately excluded statutory members representing the University Senate, Congregation, and Convocation—a gross violation of the Federal Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act (as amended).

“This Act mandates that the Council must include representatives from these critical bodies to ensure fairness, transparency, and stakeholder inclusion in university governance.

“The deliberate refusal to appoint these representatives exposes a sinister agenda to truncate the upgrading and transition of the institution to a university, manipulate the VC selection process, rendering all decisions taken by the Council null and void.

