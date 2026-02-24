Crisis Rocks Edo ADC, Owie, Others Shut Out Of Meeting

African Democratic Congress (ADC) leaders in Edo State, including Rowland Owie, Sunny Aguebor and Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) leader Douglas Iyike were yesterday shut out of the party’s meeting scheduled for the Benin home of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

It was learnt that the development infuriated the party leaders, who protested against the treatment. They were said to have blocked the entrance to the compound until some police officers intervened and persuaded them to leave.

Speaking to journalists, former Chief Whip Owie told the ADC national leadership to caution OdigieOyegun. He said: “We are founding members of the ADC, we are supposed to have a meeting today.

Chief John Oyegun, who has not done anything to support the party in this state, is calling non-members to a meeting and excluding those who are statutory members. “As a matter of fact, the senatorial meeting was to be called up to four or five times; he stopped it, and he will postpone it.

“As we are talking, we have been everywhere in this state, especially here in Edo South where we are right now raising members for the party.

Ask him how many people he has attracted to this party. “We are telling the national leadership of the party that enough is enough of John Oyegun, this was how he was as the National Chairman of the APC and he was removed with ease.”