Crisis Rocks Ebonyi Community Over 40-Year-Old Pontoon Boat

Crisis rocked the Ozziza community in Afikpo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State over the move to remove a pontoon boat, a means of transportation by the tiny community surrounded by beaches.

The pontoon ferry was given to the community 40 years ago by a military administration as a means of transportation. However, the pontoon has not been functional for years.

In 2022 the immediate past Governor of the State, Chief Dave Umahi decided to sell it and immediately ordered its evacuation from Ozizza Beach.

The order did not go down well with the community who resisted the plan even in the presence of the military that was always drafted by the government to ensure safety in the removal of the pontoon ferry from the Ozziza beach

But today August 8, 2023, the people that usually come for the removal of the pontoon, came again with their usual equipment and soldiers to enable them to succeed this time around.

When the evacuators arrived at the beach in the morning, the youths though, angry decided not to be violent, but carried a peaceful protest to express their anger.

The youths, in good numbers, marched through major streets, in Afikpo, carrying placards with different inscriptions, such as “Ben Ezeoma stop intimidating us with soldiers, “Ozizza is not at war with anybody”.

“Please leave us alone”, “You have denied us electricity for eight years and now you want to deprive us of our only means of transportation”. We say no to this”, “please leave our pontoon alone” among other inscriptions.

The protesting youths appealed to Governor Francis Nwifuru, House members from Afikpo Local Government Area other stakeholders and the federal government to intervene in the matter.

They opined that if the state government decides to take away the pontoon, they should build a bridge on the beach in the community to connect their neighbouring Cross River and Akwa Ibom State.

President of Ozizza Development Union, Dan Ume and other stakeholders of the community were present to ensure peaceful protest.

At the time of filling this report, the evacuators were still busy pulling out the pontoon while soldiers stationed in the community watched.