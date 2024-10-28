Crisis Rocks Delta LG Over ‘Arrangee’ Kidnap By Councillor

Share

There was pandemonium in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State as the plot by a councillor with a kidnapping gang to abduct a close ally of the chairman of his council area for ransom was foiled.

The councillor, Ndubisi Okechhukwu, a twotimes representative of Emu-Uno in Kwale was later arrested by the police. He was said to have perfected the conspiracy game with his gangmembers before nemesis caught up with him.

The incident has caused panic as residents of the locality were still bothered about the height of desperation to make money within the political circle.

Speaking on the incident in Asaba yesterday, Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, said the plan was to kidnap a prominent member of the popular Abbi community.

He said; “Acting on this intelligence, the DPO, Abbi Division, CSP Florence Onum and his men embarked on a discreet investigation”.

