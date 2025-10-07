Crisis Rocks Delta Kingdom Over Inciting Autonomous Communities Declaration

The Ogwashi-Uku Town Union has fingered the Ogwashi-Uku Development Association (ODA) for inciting quarters and villages in the kingdom to declare themselves as autonomous communities.

Also, the town union warned the group to refrain from issuing statements geared at instigating indigenes and residents against the monarch of the kingdom, Obi Ifechukwude Anishi Okonjo II, and his Obi-inCouncil, to cause unrest in the state.

The Obi is the younger brother of the financial guru and chairperson of World Trade Organisation (WTO), Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

The President-General of the toen union, Mr Francis Osude, supported by his Secretary, Mr Nkem Charles, in Ogwashi-Uku yesterday said ODA in a desperate self-serving betrayal and land racketeering wanted to incite unrest against the upcoming new yam festival in the kingdom.