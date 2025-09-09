Crisis Rocks C’River PDP Over Ambition Of State Chairman

There are palpable fears that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State may disintegrate if urgent steps are not taken to iron out the contentious issue of the ambition of the state chairman, Barr. Venatius Ikem.

While Ikem has denied that there is no crisis in the party, the Southern Senatorial District of the party has categorically accused him of “gross incompetence, serial abuse of office, and having a blatant disregard for party’s unity and democratic principles.”

A communique signed by the chairman of the caucus, Hon. Asuquo Ekpo, who is also the State Vice Chairman (South) of the party, noted that “his (Ikem) continued leadership poses a clear and present danger to the stability and integrity of the party”.

The group said it frowned at “the factional State Caucus meeting held in Abuja on August 31st, 2025, “during which there was a call for the extension of the tenure of the Barr. Venatius Ikem-led Executive — a leadership plagued by internal conflicts and divisive tendencies. “Consequently, the Southern Senatorial District Caucus hereby passes a decisive vote of no confidence in Barr. Venatius Ikem”, the group further stated.