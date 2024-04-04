Crisis Rocks Cameroon Football Over New National Coach

Cameroon’s Football Federation (FECAFOOT) did not know about the appointment of a new national team coach and was surprised by the sports ministry announcement naming Belgian Marc Brys. Cameroon Sports Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi said 61-year-old Brys was taking over as coach of the Indomitable Lions following the dismissal of Rigobert Song in February.

But the federation said yesterday it was taken aback by the news, setting up the potential of conflict between the sports ministry and soccer federation which could lead to a ban for one of Africa’s footballing heavyweights. “The Cameroonian Football Federation has learned, at the same time as all Cameroonians, the appointment to positions of responsibility for the national senior men’s football team. FECAFOOT expresses its great surprise at this act,” the statement said.