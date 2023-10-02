Crisis Rocks Borno CJTF As Group Sacks President

...I am still the president – Jafar.

The crisis within the Borno State Youth Vanguard popularly known as the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) has deepened a faction of the group has sacked the President, Lawan Jafar for the alleged diversion of 13 vehicles donated to the CJTF by the Borno State Government and the Nigerian National Petroleum Cooperation Limited (NNPCL).

While briefing Journalists at the NUJ press centre in Maiduguri on Sunday, the Leader of the faction and the auditor of the CJTF, Bashir Abbas claimed that 17 out of 27 leaders of the CJTF have decided to dismiss Lawan Jafar for the alleged diversion of 13 vehicles.

“Having regard to Article 6 rule 2 (vi) of the CJTF constitution, the leadership have unanimously decided to suspend its President in person of Lawan Ja’afar who is alleged to have misappropriated some Hilux vehicles given to the organization by the Borno State Government for operational purposes and 2 other Hilux vehicles given to the organization by NNPCL for operational purpose too.”, Abbas said

The faction while announcing the overall Chairman Babashehu Abdulganiyu as the new President of the CJJTF, said “The leadership is also announcing to the general public of its decision pursuant to Article 6 rule 1of the CJTF constitution to appoint Baba Shehu Abdulganiyu as the acting President of the organization, who doubles as the Commander Sector 4 CJTF, Baba Shehu will be the leader of the organization till a substantive leader is appointed.”

He also said “The leadership of CJTF Borno State after a series of meetings and deliberations have decided to announce to the general public its decision as follows: The leadership have decided to reinstate the following suspended members.

“This is in line with the directive of the Borno state Government since November 2022. They include: i. Babakura Mustapha ii. Abba Aji Kall III. Abba Tijjani Sadiq iv. Bar. Jibrin Tela Gunda,” Abbas said.

In a swift reaction, the sacked President Lawan Jafar said how can I ly five people out of 27 sack me? I am still the President of the CJTF and I have the support of the executive of the CJTF.

While denying the allegations of diverting 13 Hilux Vehicles, Jafar said “The vehicles were auctioned by the Borno state government to someone and he bought the vehicles from him but not diverted any vehicles”

Also, the purported new leader of the CJTF, Babashehu Abdulganiyu who led a press conference at the NUJ press centre rejected his appointment as the president by the factional leader saying ” I am still the overall Chairman of the CJTF and loyal to our president Lawan Jafar.