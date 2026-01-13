Crisis Rocks Borno ADC As Group Rejects Kashim Imman-Led Transition C’ttee

A faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Borno State, led by Umar Bolori, has described the transition and membership registration committee inaugurated by Alhaji Kashim Imman as null and void.

Addressing journalists at a press briefing held at Nannie & Boi Hotel, Maiduguri on Monday night, Bolori, who chairs the factional State Working Transition Committee, said: “The so-called purported transition and membership registration committee inaugurated by Alhaji Kashim Imman is null and void.”

He emphasized that the ADC is a coalition party, stating, “Nobody would be allowed to single-handedly decide for the stakeholders of the party. I call on Alhaji Kashim Imman to retrace his steps. As a transition chairman, I am not aware of any inauguration of such a committee.

The transition committee inaugurated by Alhaji Kashim Imman is hereby declared null and void.”

Bolori further urged Imman to adhere to the party constitution, warning that failure to do so would prompt the faction to formally reject the committee.

“The party is for all stakeholders, and any division should be consultative,” he added.

The faction also accused Imman of sending thugs to disrupt a party meeting held at Barwee Hotels, stressing that legal measures would be taken to prevent obstruction of party activities.

Bolori called on law-abiding members to remain calm, assuring that the party leadership is taking necessary steps to address the issue.