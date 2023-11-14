Crisis Rocks Benue ASUSS As Members Slam No Confidence Vote On Existing Leadership

…Dissolves current exco, elects new interim leaders

The crisis rocking the Academic Staff Union of Secondary School (ASUSS) Teachers in Benue State has taken a new dimension as members slammed a vote of no confidence on the existing leadership and subsequent dissolution of the Comrade Samuel Omaji-led State Administrative Council (SAC).

This development follows the inability of the ousted leadership to address the plights of aggrieved members including their alleged blatant refusal to call Congress and give a financial report of the union, arbitrary deduction of dues from members’ salaries and its abysmal failure to pursue and improve the social and economic wellbeing of members and their entitlements throughout the eight years of the Ortom’s administration.

In a communique at the end of the ASUSS congress held in Makurdi, signed by the new interim Chairman, Tyonande Titus and Secretary Apev Mson John on behalf of eleven others, they accused the Comrade Omaji-led SAC leadership of allegedly frustrating all attempts to urge them to defend members’ interest and reportedly collaborating with the immediate-past Executive Secretary of the State Teaching Service Board (TSB) to unleash untold hardship and victimization on members.

The communique which was copied by the State Commissioner of Police, Director DSS and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Labour Matters, said Comrade Omaji has been in office for the past 16 years against the constructional stipulation of four years, adding that he has retired from the state civil service in 2021 and has refused to call the congress to conduct the election.

The new ASUSS leaders noted that the tenure of the outgone exco has robbed members of their entitlements which amounted to the “loss of teachers statutory benefits such as non-remittance of pension 10% by the to pension administrators, delay in promotions, non-payment of promotion arrears to promoted staff and stoppage of leave bonuses among others.

“The Samuel Omaji-led State Administrative Council (SAC) has not only distanced themselves but severed all communications with the members by their refusal to call Congress and give financial reports as well as keep members abreast of the state of things.

“They have also frustrated all attempts by gallant comrades to urge them to do so and to defend members’ interest for the past eight years of the immediate past administration. Instead, the leadership in collaboration with the immediate past Executive Secretary of the Teaching Service Board (TSB) unleashed untold hardship and victimization on such teachers.

“The arbitrary deduction and unusually high and ever-increasing dues from members’ salary by the state leadership under Omaji has turned them from defenders of members’ interest to an instrument for oppression, extortion and exploitation leading to a situation whereby members live in squalor while the leaders feed fat at the expense of members they claim to represent”.

“Also, Omaji’s failure to pursue and improve the social and economic wellbeing of members and their entitlements for the past eight years of the immediate past government amounted to the loss of teachers statutory benefits such as non-remittance of pension 10% by the government to pension administrators, unacceptable delay in promotions, stoppage of burial expenses by the government, stoppage of leave bonuses, non-payment of arrears to promoted staff”.

They therefore “unanimously passed a vote of no confidence on the existing State Administrative Council under the leadership of Comrade Omaji.

The leadership is hereby dissolved with immediate effect”, and has put in place a 13-man interim leadership to run the affairs of the union.

Efforts to get the reaction of Comrade Omaji on the matter were however unsuccessful.