Crisis: PDP Returns to Ground Zero, To Rebuild Party From Bottom

The present challenges facing the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is simply a phase, which will soon be overcome, says a member of the group of five (G-5) governors that held the party to ransom during the 2023 electioneering. PDP is yet to find its bear- ing since the 2023 general elections, and since its former National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, was eased out of office in March, the party has not been able to put its house in order.

Though he insisted that he remains in the PDP, the leader of the G-5, Nyesom Wike, is serving in the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government. Last week, Wike led the four other members of the group to a meeting with President Bola Tinubu. This is about the second time the group was meeting with Tinubu after his inauguration. The purpose of the meeting was not immediately clear but a member of the G-5, who is one of the PDP former governors, said it was a demonstration “that true friendship transcends political vicissitude!”

According to him: “We paid courtesy call on Mr. President to encourage him, lend our support and assert that what we need in our country now is all hands on deck, rather than distraction. “There is great potential in our nation, and we must set aside our differences now. Otherwise, it will be too late.” Political pundits however said the visit may not be unconnected with “lobbying” the president to accommodate the other three G-5 governors.

The three former PDP governors, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), lost in their bid to go to the Senate. While Seyi Makinde won his re-election as Oyo State governor, Wike was appointed minister by President Bola Tinubu. Said a political analyst:”Apart from Wike and Makinde, the other three former governors, at the moment, have lost out. “Wike as FCT minister is a key player in President Tinubu’s government.

The president always does what he asked for. Wike requested for a Directorate of Women Affairs for the FCT, and it was granted almost immediately. “So, he is very powerful in Tinubu’s government, even though he said he is still in PDP.” It is mostly likely that the visit of the G-5 governors to the president was to lobby for accommodation of the three former PDP governors in Tinubu’s government.

The appointment of PDP members into his government by Tinubu is seen a way to cripple the opposition party. The party had earlier accused the president and the APC of plot to silence opposition voices, and impose one party state in the country. But the former governor, who pleaded for anonymity, expressed the hope that PDP will overcome its challenges. “Our party is passing through a phase and I hope we will all learn our lessons to enable us rebuild!

“We have an acting chairman and we have a process for replacing our chairman. “We think that the best approach now would be to start rebuilding from bottom to the top. So, it’s not our call from the top,” he added. PDP Deputy National Publicity Secretary Abdullahi Ibrahim, told Sunday Telegraph that the party is not bothered about the visits to Tinubu by the G-5 governors.

According to him, it is no longer news, because it was not the first time the group was meeting with the president. “The only news will be if they said they are leaving PDP,” he said, adding, “You cannot stop people from meeting. This is some of the problems we were having with Ayu. “Some people are calling for them to be sanctioned; sanction is not going to be in our interest.

Some of those saying that they should be sanctioned did not win their polling unit during the election. “Wike that has been mobilising them is a minister in the APC government. He is still in PDP. He once described APC as cancer; he told peo- ple you cannot leave malaria, which is PDP and go and join Cancer.

“Wike is still in PDP; he won the governorship for PDP, the three senators from Rivers State are PDP members. So also members of the House of Representatives.” Ibrahim expressed the hope that the crisis in the PDP would soon be resolved, and said that the party was not deterred by the visits of the G-5 governors to Tinubu.