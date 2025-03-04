Crisis Of Unqualified Teachers Crippling School System

Share

Ebonyi has commenced recruitment of teachers –SUBEB chair

Efforts are being galvanised to address problem –Govt

SHORTAGE There are concerns about shortage of qualified teachers, especially for core subjects such as Mathematics, Science and English Language in Nigerian public schools, which has remained the bane of basic and secondary education development

The damning report of lack of qualified teachers in most Nigerian public primary and secondary schools, and its attendant sliding fortune of the education system is raising concerns among stakeholders.

The problem of poor quality and shortage of qualified teachers, as well as high rate of out-of-school children, dearth of facilities and infrastructure are among the challenges confronting the nation’s education sector.

Former Governor of Niger State, Dr Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, while painting the gloomy picture of the state of basic and secondary school education in the entire geo-political zone, declared that no Northern state has 50 per cent qualified teachers currently teaching in their primary and secondary schools.

While raising the alarm about the level of quality of education in Northern Nigeria, the former Governor expressed worry over education development in the region, where no state has up to 50 per cent qualified teacher to teach.

Aliyu, who disclosed this during the 22nd Daily Trust Dialogue, said this damning challenge calls for improved educational reforms in Nigeria, adding that the lack of qualified teachers is a critical factor hampering the development of education in the region.

He lamented the appalling situation, even as he wondered that among the students currently attending schools, the quality of teaching has remained questionable, as it further deepened the educational gap in the region.

Therefore, Aliyu urged the Federal Government to leverage universities specialising in education to address the challenges of poor teaching standards. “In the northern states there is no state with 50 per cent qualified teachers,” he noted.

Findings by New Telegraph about teachers’ challenge in some states of the federation further indicated that many schools in some states are currently facing the problem that has persistently put the delivery of functional and qualitative education on the edge.

However, investigations have shown that not only the states in the North are in this plight as several public primary and secondary schools across the federation are affected by shortage and quality of teachers.

Curiously, it is no longer a hiding fact that core subjects such as Mathematics, Science and English Language are mostly faced by the problem of lack of qualified teachers or teachers’ shortage in Nigerian public schools.

However, efforts should be invigorated by the government in order to address the challenges posed by the shortage or lack of qualified teachers in the school system. Faced with this plight and the urgent need to rescue the system from further rot, some states were said to have initiated moves that would reposition basic and secondary school education in their states.

For instance, apart from teachers’ quality and shortage, findings in Bauchi State indicated that public primary education in the state is on the verge

The commitment of this administration is to ensure that every child has access to quality education

such as dilapidated infrastructure, lack of facilities, poor teachers’ remuneration and welfare, which has set the stage for labour disquiet in the state.

Following the report on shortage and poor quality of teachers in the state’s schools, investigations by our Correspondent revealed that efforts were being galvanised by the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed to address the problem.

Towards this end, the governor recently set up a committee to address the nagging issue of teacher shortage in order to bridge the gap particularly in the core school subjects.

Subjects such as Mathematics, English Language and Sciences, according to the government are most affected for which the present administration had already approved the recruitment of 3,000 teachers to fill the teacher gaps.

Besides, state government has taken further steps to address the shortage and quality of teachers by implementing the Teacher Recruitment and Deployment (TRD) Policy, which aims at ensuring effective teacher distribution and management.

Other measures put in place by the state government to tackle the crisis are Quality Assurance Initiatives, under which the government has launched the Bauchi State Schools Quality Assurance Software to facilitate the monitoring and evaluation of schools. Under the initiative, the government has trained no fewer than 437 Quality Assurance Officers in the use of the software.

As part of efforts to address the gap of quality teachers, Bauchi State Government has also initiated the Training and Development Programmes in which the government instituted various training programmes for teachers, including a Teacher Professional Development using the BESDA funds; while the School Support Officers have also been trained on digital data collection and coaching/ mentoring process.

The report further stated that there has been a significant reduction in the figure of out-of-school children in the state with over 500,000 children brought back to the school system.

“The commitment of this administration is to ensure that every child has access to quality education,” the government stated, even as it claimed that the fundamental challenges posed by lack of qualified teachers was being addressed head-on through the recruitment of 3,000 teachers.

Meanwhile, contrary to the picture painted by the former Governor of Niger State, the Adamawa State Government stated that the state has over 80 per cent qualified teachers in state schools.

Though the state Commissioner for Education could not be reached when Our Correspondent visited the ministry, however, sources in the ministry told New Telegraph that the state has more than 80 per cent qualified teachers in both primary and secondary schools across the state.

According to the sources, the screening exercise and operation “show your certificates” organised late last year for teachers in the state’s school system was a welcome development as every teacher in the system met the requirements to teach.

The sources called on the government to sustain the screening as a yearly exercise in order to shut the doors against unqualified teachers in the system, insisting that to curb or reduce the incident of unqualified teachers, the government should avoid politicising the recruitment exercise.

In Edo State, there is despair already in public schools following the termination of contract appointment of over 5,500 teachers recruited to boost the teaching process, who were said to have been recruited into the public primary and junior secondary school system by the government.

The over 5,500 contract teachers under the EdoSTAR Teachers, engaged by the previous administration, allegedly ended their contract by the state government order last Friday. Further investigation showed that the public school system in the state has been grappling with acute shortage of teachers, which prompted several administrations in the state to initiate various interventionist programmes.

For instance, as part of moves to address the shortage, the administration of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole set up the Youths Employment Scheme (YES), under which teachers tagged “YES Teachers” were recruited to teach in the school system. Unfortunately, the teachers’ contracts were terminated in 2015 even before Oshiomhole left office.

Similarly, the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki consistently engaged contract teachers to augment the shortage of an estimated 11,000 teaching staff with less than 5,000 teachers in the employment of the State Universal Basic Education (SUBEB).

To address the situation, Obaseki, the immediate past governor of the state, engaged contract 5,500 teachers for a threeyear period, who at the eve of his exit from office in August 2024 were issued with employment letters as permanent teachers.

The Chairman of State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) under Obaseki’s administration, Mrs Ozavize Salami, revealed that among the 5,500 recruited teachers; at least 2,500 would be deployed as government permanent teachers; while 3,000 would fill the approved EdoSTAR Teachers’ positions to commence another phase of the three-year fellowship programme. Mrs Salami further explained:

“When the state government noticed the teachers’ gaps across the 18 local government areas of the state, Governor Godwin Obaseki directed that the EdoSTAR programme, entails the recruitment of applicants willing to take up teaching appointment in their local government area on part-time basis for a duration of three years during which they would be trained and recruited to fill the gaps.”

Edo Best programme was introduced in 2018 and for which the state had become very popular because of the programme as every primary school in the state are in the programme through which the state government was able to build an accountability system and gain a lot from the technology-driven programme.

Speaking on the development, one of the teachers, whose contract was terminated and who did not want her name in print confided in New Telegraph that they were paid for February and directed not to resume to their duty post again.

“They have told us that we should not resume after February. So, I am already making arrangements for what to do starting next week. Though they said they will conduct tests again for us and those who pass would be recruited,” she said.

However, when New Telegraph contacted the state Commissioner for Education, Dr Paddy Emmanuel Iyamu, he stated that the intention of the government was to conduct a re-verification exercise for the teachers. He said: “Don’t you know that the last minute recruitment exercise was carried out by the Obaseki administration? We cannot say that because they are EdoSTAR teachers, we will absorb them.

If you have followed event in the school system, you will realise that there were many people who are not supposed to be teachers that are currently in our classrooms. “We inspected a school recently, where we discovered that a teacher who was marking a pupil’s classwork scored the pupil who failed pass mark.

Do you expect that kind of teacher to be in the classroom? We are going to carry out a verification exercise and those who are qualified will be absorbed.” The Commissioner, however, noted that the state government is working towards addressing the shortage of teachers in the school system, as well as forestalling any loophole for unqualified teachers in the schools.

Also, in Enugu State, the administration of Governor Peter Mbah has initiated measures to tackle the challenges of shortage of teachers resulting in low student-teacher ratio and unqualified teachers. Meanwhile, reports showed a significant teacher shortage in the state public schools, leading to a potentially poor student-teacher ratio in the school system.

The shortage of teachers are evident especially in core subjects, including Physics, Chemistry, Agricultural Science, Biology, Computer Studies, Igbo Language, and Home Economics, among others, a development which was attested to by an official of the state Education Ministry, who said several schools are struggling to fill the vacancies in these core subject areas.

Faced with this challenge, Gover nor Mbah-led administration has invigorated effort to reverse the trend by initiating a policy shift from traditional school system to smart school system, and introduced model schools under which one smart school would be constructed in each of the 260 political wards across the state, and additional ones in urban areas.

According to an official of the ministry, who declined to be named because he was not authorised to speak on the matter, some of the pilot smart schools are operational.

He stated that the concept of the smart schools targets production of quality and professional teachers in line with the Teachers Registration Council (TRC), even as he pointed out that the state is paying attention to the state College of Education (Technical) for the training of qualified and professional teachers.

The source further disclosed that graduates from other tertiary institutions would be recruited through screening procedures, while those employed are usually subjected to further training to align with the education reform programme of the state government.

To fill the existing teacher gap, with the smart school policy, the state government has embarked on recruitment of 15,000 teachers, who will include 11,000 Smart School teachers, who are currently undergoing training and recruitment.

The Smart Schools project is a digital innovation project that aims to transform the state’s educational landscape, and the project will immerse educators in robotics, artificial intelligence, mechatronics, and digital innovation.

These skills, it was said, would go a long way in helping educators excel in the state’s 260 smart schools, as the project would equip educators with the required skills needed to transform and change the state’s education landscape. The project will also immerse educators in digital innovation, robotics, artificial intelligence, and mechatronics.

As part of a move to correct the imbalance, the state government has increased the education budget to a whopping N320.61 billion.

Meanwhile, in Ebonyi State, the government was said to have commenced the recruitment of qualified teachers into primary and secondary schools to stem the tide of teacher shortage facing the sector, and to curb manpower deficiency in the school system.

The Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (EB-SUBEB), Dr Livinus Ezeuwa, said over 90 per cent qualified teachers are in primary and secondary schools across the entire state.

Though the SUBEB boss admitted that there still exist few teachers within the secondary school system that are not qualified, he stressed that such has necessitated the training and re-training exercise for teachers in the state.

Speaking with newsmen at the weekend, the SUBEB Chairman, explained that Governor Francis Nwifuru’s administration had already approved the recruitment of teachers in which the exercise is ongoing.

“The recruitment exercise involves science teachers and those inclined to arts subjects,” he stated, reiterating that the state government has put in place measures to enhance professionalism of teachers through training and retraining programmes.

“Training and retraining of teachers is conducted regularly in the state, even as another batch of teachers would be trained next week,” he added, saying the training of teachers in the state’s public primary and secondary school are ongoing and that the exercise was capture in the state 2025 budget appropriation so as to forestall any hitches that may affect the exercise.

With over 1,500 public nursery and primary schools, and over 500 basic secondary schools across the three senatorial districts, Delta State has over 40,000 teachers in its schools.

The Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, who spoke on the issue, recalled that the state had trained over 600 science teachers across the state in ICT,

