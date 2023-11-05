Crisis Management In Marriage

Through wisdom is a house builded; and by understanding it is established: And by knowledge shall the chambers be filled with all precious and pleasant riches. Prov.24:3-4 Marriages like every form of partnership and bonding are bound to go through phases of crises, however, how you deal with the crises will determine how the union will turn out.

Husbands and wives, try all you can, to stay together for the sake of your children, they are your joy of tomorrow and heaven. A divided house will not stand. There will always be a crisis but it will not lead into crashing if Christ is in it. Challenges come to every home; what makes the difference between one home and the other is wisdom. Every time you see a crisis in the home, wisdom is missing.

How to handle crisis in our home?

Amos 3:3 – Can two walk together, except they agreed?” 1.Build your marriage on the Word of God. Sit with God’s Word; practice what the Word says and you will have a successful marriage. 2.Have a prayer altar in your family. Prayer is communicate with God, and communicating with your maker is very essential, as it is one of the ways you can hear from God, to know what he wants for you and your family. 3.Work on your Communication to one another.

Communication has been defined as the act of passing across news, information, feeling or whatever, to somebody else. It is very vital in marriage. Eccl.4:9 “Two are better than one; because they have a good reward for their labour. You will not enjoy your marriage if you and your spouse don’t know how to communicate effectively.

One of the killers of marriage is lack of communication. Anything that will not allow you to talk to your spouse, please avoid it. The spinal cord of your marriage has gone if you allow communication to break down in your home. 4.Don’t disclose your family challenges to people who are incapable of solving them. This will increase the crisis. The knowledge level of a person determines the kind of answer he or she will give.

If you do not want to commit crime, be committed to your family. Your best marriage counsellor should be your Pastor. Every problem in the family is a wisdom problem, so be committed to make it work. One thing you should know is that Satan knows the “force” behind marriage; so, he will always want to attack. Satan knows that if a couple is committed to their marriage, it will be heaven on earth.Mat.18:19 “Again I say unto you, That if two of you shall agree on earth as touching anything that they shall ask, it shall be done for them of my Father which is in heaven.”

For bachelor and spinsters. Ps.37:5-7.

As a believer, no matter what, don’t marry an unbeliever. Don’t match-make, don’t marry through prophecy, vision or dream. Don’t rush into marriage because people are talking. Marriage is not for boys&girls, but for mature people. To single parents. Prov 24:16 If your first marriage can be remedied, channel it through your Pastor for spiritual direction. For the widows and widowers. I have a word for you.

You are not a widow or widower but a Pillar. That your husband or wife has died is not the end of your life. Learn to look up to your Maker. He is your Husband. Isaiah 54:5. How- ever, this is not your end, God loves you that He will not allow you to eat at the same table of your enemy in Jesus name. Be committed to serving God now than before. Live to please Him regularly and He will please you with favor and longevity.

Ps.127:3- 5 “May you live to see the glory of your children and God will keep you to your old age. Isaiah 46:4 “And even to your old age I am he; and even to hoar hairs will I carry you: I have made, and I will bear; even I will carry, and will deliver you.”