Crisis Looms Over LCDA Headquarters In Ondo

…Communities reject Imoru as LCDA Headquarters

Community leaders from Arimogija, Okeluse, Owajalaye, Ute, Asolo, and Arajomoeye in the Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State have rejected Imoru as the headquarters of Oredegbe Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

The communities said the headquarters should be at Omolege junction instead of Imoru as the headquarters which was approved by the House of Assembly in the new LCDAs creation.

Oredegbe Local Council Development Area (LCDA), was created from Ose local government area recently. The communities said they have agreed to unanimously reject Imoru or should be returned to their original local government to avoid a crisis in the communities.

The Community leaders said they had earlier written an open letter during the public hearing of the House of Assembly rejecting Imoru as Secretariat.

The leaders said correction should be made by the Executive arm and the House of Assembly before they passed it to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for approval.

Speaking through Hon Akin Ogunniyi, and Tokunbo Abayomi the communities appealed that the LCDA headquarters should be moved away from Imoru. They disclosed that it was the unanimous resolution of the stakeholders in the area to have Omolege Junction as Oredegbe LCDA Secretariat.

Buttressing the agitation another Community from Ute, Hon. Odipe Joseph Abayomi said Omolege junction is the most appropriate location for the citing of the LCDA Headquarters, noting that anything short of that, they would not hesitate to remain with the existing Ose local government with headquarters in Ifon.

Other Prominent leaders who backed the decision to oppose Imoru as headquarters include; Hon Julius Sesan Olupona; a former House of Reps member, Hon. Eniolorunda Omosule; Chief Igbinosun Akogun from Okeluse; Mr Samuel Obodeh and Mr. Owolafe Folorunso representing Arimogija Community; Mr Ojumu Tunde who is the Ute Youth Leader; Mr Omole Tunde The Olori Ugbamo of Ute; High Chief Olomakugbe S.O, Chief Awodeyi Sasere; Mr. Abiodun Arajomoeye, representing Arajomoeye Camp Owajalaye camp; Mr Adeniyi Kola; Baale Ero camp, Chief Jacob Ero; Chief Olabode Olubosoye; Elder Fessy Olabode and Mr Idowu Olabode.

They said, “Our request as Oredegbe Local Council Development Area (LCDA), is that we want our headquarters to be at Omolege junction, instead of Imoru. This has been our agreement since the agitation in 1981,2012 and 2019 respectively.”

The Community leadership declared that if Omolege junction is not given the headquarters, they should be made to remain in Ifon.

They said, “We say, if they are not giving us Omolege junction as the headquarters, We, Ute, Okeluse, Owajalaye, Arajomoeye, and Asolo preferred to remain at Ifon instead of coming to Imoru”.

They noted that they have taken action by sending a paper of Rejection to the House Of Assembly but no correction was made to it.

“For the record, we had earlier presented a paper containing our agitation to the House of Assembly for Public hearing, the house collected the information with the mind that it would be addressed, but the LCDAs Were passed to the governor without corrections.

“We felt there should be a correction to it, and let the executive work on it and send it back to the house, but all these were not done, the house endorsed it and sent it to the governor and it was passed to Law, which is not suppose to be so,” the leaders said.

In the same vein, the Araba of Ute kingdom, High Chief Banji Owoka expressed his dissatisfaction and displeasure regarding the unfair location of the LCDA headquarters at the extreme Imoru rather than the agreed centrally accessible and equidistant location of Omolege Junction.

“It’ is a betrayal of trust for a community to change what all the affected communities in their various proposals over years agreed, because Imoru has one of its own as a Member of the state Executive Council which probably led to changes in various proposals that have been presented over the years.

They appealed to the Executive Governor of the state to reconsider his decision and abort as requested for fairness and justice.