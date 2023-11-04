Crisis Looms Over Akpabio’s Announcement Of FERMA Board As Executive Board Members –Unions

Unions in the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), have warned that crisis looms in the agency, over the reference of some members of the board as executive board members by President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio. Recall that Akpabio while announcing the constitution of a new board for FER- MA on Wednesday, referred to some of the members as executive board members, as against the usual members of the board.

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) and Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) in a letter addressed to Akpabio and made available to news- men on Friday in Abuja, kicked against the announcement which they described as discouraging and demoralising to staff of the agency.

The letter which was jointly signed by the chairman ASCSN, Mr Paul Onimisi and the chairman of AUPCTRE Mr Abdulmumin Idris, asked the Senate President to reverse the illegality which was not in accordance with the Act establishing the Agency, in order to forestall anarchy.

The letter partly reads: “The appointment of some members as executive board members to eventually take over the running of the departments is contrary to FERMA Act and detrimental to the career progression of the employees of the agency. It will not serve the agency any good in achieving its mandate. “The appointment of some persons as executive board members is contrary to the provisions of Section 2(2) of the FERMA Act as amended and career progression within government agencies.

“It is counter-productive and demoralising for career officers as the intention is for the executive board members to take over from career officers who are running departments. “We urge you respectfully, distinguished Senate President, to confirm the appointment of members of the board in accordance with the Act that created the board. “To do otherwise is to usher in a chain of events that will disrupt the structure of the Agency, derail its mandate and demoralise the workers.

While noting that making some members of the board executive members to head departments would derail the agency, the union leaders emphasised that particular adverse result of the contraption of making some board members executive board members was the creation of a board within a board which could drive the agency in contra-direction in terms or its mandate. “The agency and its members of staff are peacefully working towards the achievement of its mandate in their service to the nation.

“An urgent clarion call is hereby made for the immediate reversal of this illegality to forestall looming anarchy this contraption may cause,” the unions stated in the letter aimed at drawing President Bola Tinubu’s attention to the anomaly. “In line with Mr President’s renewed hope agenda, it is our lawful demand that the appointees be confirmed as board members not executive board members. “Any contrary action to the provisions of the FERMA (Establishment Act 2002) as amended will be resisted,” the joint unions threatened.