Crisis Looms In Anambra IGR  Board Over Revenue Racketering

Anambra State Internally Generated Revenue Services (AIRS ) has recovered point of service machines used in defrauding the state of it IGR.

The board had also raised the alarm recently that the State is losing millions of naira to some revenue collectors in some of the communities in the State.

The Chairman of the Board, Mr Richard Madiebo had also pointed accusing fingers on some youths in the effected areas of hijacking the revenue machinery of the government in there locality, extorting money from transporter and traders alike and divert such revenue into their private pockets.

But on a contrary Telegraph investigation has revealed that the new revenue board set up by governor Soludo has discovered that some revenue agents and government officials now operate with point of service (POS) to defraud the State Government instead of paying into the State Government approved channel s of remittance.

A dependable source close to the office of the State internal revenue service in Awka the Anambra State capital told this reporter authoritatively, that some of the POS) machines have also been recovered from the users but they are yet to be made public by the new board management.

He said the member of the board in charge of revenue mobilization and enforcement led by former commissioner for trade and commerce Dr Christian Madubuko has also put every machinery in motion to ensure that the State meets it’s revenue target before the end of the second quarter of this year.

Our source who didn’t want his name mentioned for security reasons said the increase in the revenue of the State was due to some radical changes taking by Dr Madubuko that has given rise to the increase in revenue for the last month a development some have vowed to frustrate.

Meanwhile leadership of Keke operators has called on the governor Soludo to give the union a level playing ground to pay their revenue to the government as and when due .

The Chairman of the Awka South council area of the tricycle operator Mr Collins Nzejiofor disclosed that if they are allowed to pay their money daily , they will introduce pay points at each loading bey and ensure that every tricycle operators pay to the government its revenue without fail on daily basis.

He noted with regret that one self acclaimed non governmental organization led by Osita Obi has been misinforming the State Government on the operations and activities of tricycle operators in the state , when he is not a Keke owner or operator, he said government is losing millions from Keke operators because of the system of it’s revenue collection.

He gave example that a situation where government insist that every Keke operators pays a certain amount of money whether he is working or not, travelled or parked his tricycle would not generate government Keke tax than daily pay.

It could be recalled that governor Soludo had recently inaugurated the Anambra State Board of Internal Revenue with Mr. Richard Madiebo as its Chairman and Executive Directors of the Board that includes Dr. Greg Ugochukwu Ezeilo (Anambra South), Dr. Christian Madubuko (Anambra North), Mr. Benjamin Anierobi Okafor (Anambra Central).

Governor Soludo during the inauguration pointed out that the Internal Revenue Service is the life-blood of all government operations, emphasizing that if it doesn’t work, nothing works.

He said he anticipated that the IGR would be close to 50% of what he he intended to achieve.

According to him he expected to have the revenue body doubled its initial revenue within its first four months,

He maintained that the state government should be making more than 3 billion naira per month, which has yet to happen, and that the 2023 budget is expected to generate 4 billion naira per month, stressing that the Anambra state government is running a deficit on IGR, which is one of the key projections.

He said the terms of reference includes accounting for all amount so collected in a manner to be