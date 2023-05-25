Crisis Looms In Anambra IGR Board Over Racketeering

The Anambra State Internally Generated Revenue Services (AIRS) said it has recovered Point of Service (POS) machines used in defrauding the state of its IGR. The board had recently raised the alarm that the state is losing millions of naira to some revenue collectors in some of the communities in the state. The Chairman of the Board, Mr. Richard Madiebo also pointed accusing fingers at some youths in the affected areas of hijacking the government revenue machinery in their locality to extort money from transporters and traders alike, and divert such revenue into their private pockets.

But, on the contrary, New Telegraph investigations revealed that the new revenue board set up by Governor Charles Soludo had discovered that some revenue agents and government officials now operate with point of service (POS) to defraud the state government, instead of paying into the state government approved channels of remittance.

A dependable source close to the office of the State Internal Revenue Service in Awka, Anambra State capital, told our reporter authoritatively that some of the POS machines had also been recovered from the users, but this is yet to be made public by the new board management.