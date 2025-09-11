Crisis Looms As NUPENG Places Members On Fresh Strike Alert

…Accuse Dangote Refinery of reneging on agreement

Barely 48 hours after directing members back to work, the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has once again placed its members on strike alert, as the union accuse Dangote Refinery of negating the resolutions reached at the peace meeting brokered by the Ministry of Labour and Employment two days back.

A statement signed by NUPENG President, Akporeha Williams, and General Secretary Afolabi Olawale on Thursday titled “Dangote Empire Negates Resolutions Reached On 9th September 2025,” accused Sayyu Dantata, the founder of MRS Holdings, of instructing all his Truck Drivers who were NUPENG-PTD members to remove the Union Stickers from their trucks.

Calling on its members to brace up to resume the suspended strike, NUPENG accused Dantata of inviting the Navy to ostensibly crush the Union officials who had stopped drivers from entering the Refinery to load their trucks in violation of its loading rules and regulations, as a result of an instruction from Dantata to the drivers to forcefully drive into Dangote Refinery to load.

The statement reads, “This is to alert the general public and the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that notwithstanding the resolution reached and signed at the office of the DSS with three Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Deputy Director General of the DSS in attendance on the right of unionization of the Workers, Alh Sayyu Aliu Dantata on Wednesday, 10th September, 2025 instructed all his Truck Drivers who are NUPENG-PTD members for several years to remove the Union Stickers from their trucks yesterday.

“Today, Thursday, 11th September, 2025, he instructed them to forcefully drive into Dangote Refinery to load, and Union officials stopped them from entering the Refinery to load because their trucks violated Union loading rules and regulations.

“Alh Sayyu Aliu Dantata flew over them several times with his helicopter and then called the Navy of the Federal Republic to come over ostensibly to crush the Union officials.

“Our members are waiting for him and his agents to run them over. We call on everyone to let Alh Sayyu Aliu Dantata know that he is not bigger than the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and we strongly condemn his arrogant attitude towards official institutions of this great country and blatant lack of respect for the laws of this country.

“We call on the Federal Government not to allow the Navy and other security agents who are paid by the resources of this country to be used with impunity against the laws and people of this country.

“Security agents should not allow an individual to ride roughshod with impunity, even while not observing the terms of agreement reached in meetings in which security agents facilitated, along with Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We are by this statement placing all our members on red alert for the resumption of the suspended nationwide industrial action and calling on the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress, all Regional and Global Working people and Civil Society Organisations to rise in support and solidarity against this threat of the Capitalist world.

“His wealth cannot make him above the law. We assure the people and the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that NUPENG will continue to remain a patriotic, responsible and responsive organisation to this great country.”