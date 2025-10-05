Crisis In Lagos SWAN Deepens As Suspended Chairman Blasts National Body

The crisis rocking the Lagos State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has taken a new turn as the suspended leadership of the chapter accused the national body of violating the association’s constitution and abusing its powers.

In a strongly worded statement signed by the suspended Chairman, Ambassador Olatutu Oladunni, and Secretary, Mr Omotunde Bello, the Lagos SWAN described the October 3, 2025 suspension letter issued by the National President, Mr Benjamin Isaiah, as “unconstitutional, illegal, and of no effect.”

The Lagos officials argued that the National Executive Committee (NEC) lacks the authority to suspend elected state officers, pointing to Articles 21 and 23 of the SWAN Statute which, according to them, give such powers only to the State Executive Committee (SEC).

“The power to suspend or remove any state officer resides exclusively with the chapter’s SEC and must be done through a two-thirds majority vote,” the statement read. It also accused the NEC of denying them a fair hearing, which they said is a right protected under Article 21(c) of the SWAN Constitution.

Describing the action as “a reckless abuse of power,” the Lagos chapter said the move by the national body amounts to a dangerous attempt to undermine the autonomy of state chapters.

According to the statement, the current leadership of Lagos SWAN was duly elected and has a constitutionally guaranteed three-year tenure, which cannot be cut short by the NEC without following due process.

The suspended officers also referred to a ruling by the National Industrial Court in case number NICN/LA/165/2022, which they said confirmed the legitimacy of their election and tenure.

“This kind of interference, if allowed to stand, will destroy the credibility of SWAN’s electoral processes and weaken the rule of law within the association,” the statement warned.

Concluding, the Lagos SWAN described the suspension as “null and void,” calling on the national secretariat to withdraw the letter and respect the constitution of the association.

As of the time of filing this report, the SWAN national leadership had not responded to the latest statement from the Lagos chapter, leaving the crisis within one of Nigeria’s most influential sports media associations far from over.