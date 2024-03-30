Crisis In Labour Party, A Distraction – Obi

The National leader of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi has said the crisis in the party is a distraction, which neither he nor his supporters were willing to fall for.

Labour Party conducted a controversial national convention last Wednesday which returned Julius Abure and other National Working Committee (NWC) into office.

Obi who boycotted the convention because the leadership failed to consult widely, explained on his X platform hosted by Parallel Facts that his primary focus, is to make Nigeria work for all citizens.

“What we want to do is not about the Labour Party. It is about what the Obidients want to do about Nigeria.

“We are thinking about water. We are thinking about power. We are thinking about employment, thinking about security. That should be our focus,” he stated.

Obi who was the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in 2023, added that he made an effort to change what is happening in the party, noting that Jesus Christ told his disciplines, “When you go into a city, try to change them, live with them, fast with them, in the end, if you can’t, come out and even wash the sand that is on your shoes.

“He didn’t say go there and die with them. I tell you, I’m making spirited efforts to change them (LP), but I’m not going to die with them.”

He however assured that he will continue to try to change what is going wrong in the Labour Party, but added, if we can’t, we will leave them; we will not die with them.”