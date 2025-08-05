Crisis In Delta APC Over ‘Omo-Agege Solidarity Walk’

The All Progressives Congress in Delta State has threatened to deal ruthlessly with the organisers and supporters of the ‘Omo-Agege Solidarity Walk’ should they carry out the proposal.

The party said solidarity walk Is not authorized, and urged party supporters across the 25 local government areas of the state to disregard any Invitation, flyer, social media promotion and announcement, relating to such. The Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Mr Valentine Onojeghuo, in Asaba yesterday said the party, under the chairmanship of Elder Omeni Sobotie, urged individuals under the guise of party loyalists, to desist or face sanctions.

He said those spearheading the walk, under the aegis of Planning Committee, does not represent the views, interests or directives of the party and is therefore unauthorized. He said: “The group behind this planned event, led by Hon. Chief Emmanuel Adigwe and others, has taken it upon themselves to organise a political rally in the name of the party without the knowledge or endorsement of the party’s leadership. “This act represents a clear breach of the internal regulatory frameworks that guide our operations as a responsible political party.