Crisis Hit Eagles Ahead AFCON Opener as Umar Joins Injury List

Real Sociedad’s Sadiq Umar has added to the striker woes for the Super Eagles at the 2023 AFCON, as he was absent from Wednesday night’s training in Abidjan and required attention from the team’s medical staff.

Reports indicate he had a leg strapping, with the in- jury stemming from a knock sustained during the AFCON warm- up against Guinea in Dubai on Monday. Presently, Victor Osimhen stands as the sole striker in the squad without any injury concerns.

Kelechi Iheanacho, recovering from a muscular injury, is expected to join the team over the weekend. Terem Moffi, a late replacement for the injured Victor Boniface, is set to join the squad on Sunday, just as the Super Eagles commence their AFCON campaign against Equatorial Guinea.

Unfortunately, both Iheanacho and Moffi will not be available for selection in the opening match on Sunday, intensifying the striker crisis for the Super Eagles.