Crisis Erupts In Abuja Igbo Community Over Leadership Tussle

A leadership crisis has erupted in the Igbo Community Association (ICA), Abuja, over the authentic position of the President General (PG) and its new executives.

Currently, three factions are laying claim to the leadership of the Igbo Community Association in the country’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This comes as the faction of the former President General, Leonard Ebo, now led by its newly elected executive, Ikenna Ellis Ezenekwe, has dismissed the emergence of another factional President General from the group led by Eze Ibe Nwosu.

Ezenekwe insisted that the election which produced him as the new President General in November 2024 was conducted in accordance with the constitutional provisions of the association.

He claimed that his election was ratified by the highest decision-making body of the Igbos, the Ime Obi, adding that the association duly notified all relevant organs including the Eze-in-Council, Ime Obi, Ohanaeze, and others.

Ezenekwe, who expressed willingness to work with the Eze Ibe Nwosu faction and other groups for peace, development, and the interest of Igbos in Abuja, denied allegations of being sponsored by external forces to destabilize the association and the Igbo community in the FCT.

He noted that following his election, his executive paid a courtesy visit to the palace of Eze Ibe Nwosu and were warmly received and prayed for.

He expressed shock that a few weeks later, the Eze appointed his cronies as officers of the association, which, according to him, was resisted.

Ezenekwe further claimed that since the era of the late Mike Okoye as ICA PG, there had never been any election to produce a President General. He alleged that PGs have been unilaterally appointed by Eze Ibe Nwosu.

He said: “Since the formation of ICA, after the era of Mike Okoye as PG, there has never been any election. The PG is being appointed by Eze Ibe Nwosu, disregarding constitutional democracy as enshrined in the association’s constitution. After several years of appointments and a 12-year tenure of the former PG, Hon. Leonard Ebo, members began to agitate and clamour for an election, which the Eze never wanted.

“He refused to allow an election, and instead unilaterally announced the removal of the former PG. When his vice president and secretary-general refused to take over, we resisted him and insisted on an election, which eventually produced the current executives led by my humble self.”

Unfolding his blueprint, Ezenekwe said that his administration would focus on harmony, unity, and economic transformation of the Igbos, who are naturally endowed in trade, commerce, and technological development.

He also called on the Federal government to develop a seaport in the South East to fast-track economic growth in the region.

Meanwhile, the immediate past President General, Leonard Ebo, denied allegations of financial impropriety leveled against him, stating that he handed over ₦200,000 to the new executives.

He alleged that the crisis began when the Eze-in-Council refused to allow the free and fair conduct of an election to produce a democratically elected executive, instead favoring appointments by the Eze.

