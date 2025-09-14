Crisis Deepens In Edo NLC As Caretaker C’ttee Member Resigns

The crisis rocking the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has further escalated with the resignation of Comrade Mike Ochei, a member of the newly constituted caretaker committee.

Ochei, who is also the state chairman of the National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN), announced his resignation during a meeting at the union’s state secretariat.

He explained that he was coerced into joining the caretaker committee and had no interest in being part of the arrangement, which he alleged was formed by elements within the union seeking to cling to power by indirect means.

“I am the state chairman of the union and we called a meeting where members of my union said they don’t want to be part of that arrangement and I should therefore step down, and I have since stepped down from the caretaker committee,” Ochei told journalists on Sunday.

Reacting to the development, Acting Chairman of the Edo NLC, Comrade Bernard Egwakhide, welcomed Ochei’s resignation, describing it as evidence that the caretaker committee lacks legitimacy. He accused the national leadership of the NLC, under Comrade Joe Ajaero, of attempting to impose leaders on the state council.

“It just showed that Ajaero is trying to force leadership on us. The Professor Igbafen he is bringing has never attended any of our meetings, he has never been part of the NLC in Edo State, he was just picked. We have one formidable union in the state,” Egwakhide said.

He also questioned the process that produced the caretaker committee, stating that no State Executive Council (SEC) meeting was convened to confirm its acceptance. “Ideally, when new leadership comes up, a SEC meeting is called to know if they are acceptable. Till now, they have not done that because they know they are not acceptable,” he added.

However, the chairman of the caretaker committee, Professor Monday Igbafen, dismissed the claims, insisting that Ochei resigned under pressure from his union members. He maintained that the committee was legitimate and was set up to reconcile the warring factions.

“These people, can they attend the NLC NEC meeting? Definitely no. We have said there is no need to escalate the crisis in Edo. The two factions had issues, and that is why our committee was set up to reconcile. They are just inciting members of the union against their leaders,” Igbafen said.

He also accused critics of misinforming the Edo State Government and stressed the committee’s focus on reconciliation. “We have been reaching out to every member of the union because we are supposed to be one body. Our mandate is to resolve the crisis and unite every union in the state,” he said.

The leadership tussle within the Edo NLC appears far from over, as both factions continue to trade accusations and assert legitimacy.