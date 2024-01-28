Crisis Brews in PDP Over NEC Meeting

A fresh crisis is brew- ing in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the continued delay of the Acting Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagun, to convene the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party. PDP held its last NEC meeting on September 8, 2022, which is nearly one and half years now. This is a contravention of the provisions of Articles 31(4) of the party’s constitution, which states that, “The National Executive Committee shall meet at least, once in every quarter at the instance of the National Chairman, or at the request of one-third of members of the NEC….”

Last week, a member of PDP from Ogun State, Otunba Segun Showunmi, took the par- ty to a Federal High Court in Abuja, asking it to stop Damagum and other members of the National Working Committee from further acting in their capacities, because they failed to hold NEC meeting. Showunmi, in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/ CS/70/2024, further asked the court to issue an order of perpetual injunction, restraining Damagum and others, “from functioning or continuing to function or discharge the functions of their offices until they call for or cause to be called and held meeting of the NEC of the PDP in total fidelity and obeisance to the PDP constitution.” Showunmi’s suit is coming almost the same week the Supreme Court disposed of all election petitions filed before it regarding the March 18, 2023 governorship elections.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported of plan to rejig PDP leadership after the election petitions at the courts were disposed of. The elections of all the PDP governors were challenged in court, two of them – Plateau and Zamfara, even had their elections nullified by the Court of Appeal. Now, there is a breather for them as the apex court has reaffirmed their elec- tions. Sunday Telegraph had predicted that the state chief executives would seek for radical changes in the party after the resolution of election disputes. That same last week, PDP leaders from South West, the same zone Showunmi comes from, held their zonal meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, where far reaching decisions regarding the party were taken, including the approval of Lukman Ajisafe to fill the zonal National Vice Chairmanship position of the party.

The former occupant of the position, Soji Adagunodo, died since early May last year. PDP sources said the meet- ing was strategic. “Makinde as (emerging) leader of the party is supposed to put his house in order first. Nobody will listen to him if he fails to unite South West and wants the same at the centre,” he added. Deputy National Chairman (South) Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, said this much after the South West zonal meeting, when he stated: “We are united in leadership in the South West but everybody can see how things are at the national level. “With this unity and collaboration between the two governors in the South West, I can assure you that we are going to attain that unity at the national level.” The zonal meeting was well attended, including former governors of Ondo and Osun States, Olusegun Mimiko and Olagunsoye Oyinlola, respectively.

Makinde, who is one of the five PDP governors (G-5) led by former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, is gradually assuming the position of the party’s national leader and its major financier. He is the only member of the group still holding political position in PDP. Wike, who is now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is serving under All Progressives Congress (APC) government. The source disclosed that members of the G-5 are no longer together. “Apart from Wike and Makinde, the other three are losers; they failed in their senatorial ambitions. “Wike is serving in APC government. So, he more or less, is no longer a member of PDP, and I can tell you he is no longer in good terms with Makinde.”

The Oyo State governor is gradually taking control of the party. In 2022, he gave the party N100 million to acquire, renovate and equip office accommodation for the Peoples Democratic Institute (PDI), a research and training arm of the PDP. He also provided fund to the party to recruit director general for the institute. The governor also used the successful hosting of the South West meeting to send strong message that he has a united home, unlike Wike, who is not even at peace with his state governor. According to the source, now that the court cases have been settled, there will be meeting of the PDP governors to discuss the affairs of the party. “The governors are now going to take control of the party. PDP needs to be repositioned as major opposition party. “And if the governors are in control, Wike’s power will be whittled down; he is no longer a governor.

We know the power and influence the governors have in the party,” he said. He sees the appointment of Ajisafe to fill the vacant South West National Vice Chairmanship position as a signal of what is going to happen at the national level. So far, there are two vacant positions to be filled at the national level – the National Chairmanship and National Woman Leader. That of the National Secretary seem to have been resolved with Sena- tor Samuel Anyanwu resuming office based on court order. Makinde and Wike had a test of might in the National Secretaryship position. The Oyo governor supported former National Youth Leader, Sunday Ude-Okoye while Wike threw his support be- hind Anyanwu. The duo, however, seemed to be in agreement that Damagun should give way for someone from North Central. “The position is zoned to North Central. Damagun is from North East. So, someone from North Central will come in to serve out Ayu’s tenure.