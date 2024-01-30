Crisis Brews In Kwara Market Over Mysterious Death Of Trader

…As market women threaten to protest naked

There is palpable tension at the popular Baboko market in the Ilorin West local government area of Kwara state following the mysterious death of a trader, Alhaja Medinat, a few days after she allegedly had an altercation with a co-trader, Alhaja Mariam Babatunde Arolahun.

The duo were reported to have had an altercation on Friday 12th January 2024, over a shop newly allocated to the late Medinat by the authorities of Ilorin West Local Government to sell ingredients for preparing Sobo drinks which happened to be the same item being sold in the market by the accused person. .

During the ensuing argument, the said Alhaja Mariam, according to the deceased’s son, Nurudeen Ibrahim Anifowoshe, allegedly poured a substance believed to be urine on the body of his mother.

The news of the deceased’s death on Monday 15th January had triggered anxiety, confusion and tension as many traders attempted to embark on protest but the frayed nerves were calmed by the leadership of the market union who hurriedly called for an emergency meeting.

According to the deceased’s son, the said Mariam had on that Friday, January 12th 2024, led two people in mufti who claimed to be policemen to pick him up at his mother’s shop after she had done the same to his younger brother, Latif the previous day.

“On getting to the police headquarters, Ilorin, I was detained from that Friday (12th January) till Monday 15th January, the day my mother died.

“It was when the news of the death of my mother broke out on Monday 15th January and she was about to be buried that they released me to attend her Janaza”, he said.

He said the deceased had since been buried according to Islamic rights in her residence situated in Agbooba Ilorin, opposite Koken Nursery and Primary School.

Although it was not clear whether the late Medinat died as a result of the substance allegedly poured on her which is generating ripples among marketers, the reopening of the disputed shops on Monday, January 29th by the authorities of Ilorin West local governmental and resumption of the said Mariam without mourning her co- trader, had sparked off row in the market.

The local government had reportedly shut the two shops following the crisis that erupted, but the said Mariam, it was gathered had approached a court of law where she obtained an order compelling the local government to reopen the market

Irked by the development, the leadership of the market union, under the aegis of Baboko Marketers’ Association have threatened to protest naked should the authorities of Ilorin West local government fail to call the said Mariam to order.

Rising from another emergency meeting on Monday, the association under the leadership of Alhaja Sadiat Adebara (the Iyaloja), berated the authorities of Ilorin West local government for “indulging the said Mariam and condoning her acts which they said were capable of truncating peace in the market.

Prior to the latest incident, the leadership of the association had alleged that the said Mariam, at different times, used hoodlums and uniform security operatives including military personnel to intimidate co-traders in the market with impunity.

“In a situation like this, what we do is to suspend an erring trader by ordering her to lock up her shop until she is remorseful. We are not preventing anyone from carrying out their lawful business in the market but this woman is a serial trouble maker and unfortunately, the local government authorities do not have respect for our traditions, norms and constitution which have been our guiding principles in resolving such matters”, said the Iyaloja .

The association leadership said they had petitioned the Kwara state Commissioner of Police for her (Mariam’s) “series of acts of threats to the wellbeing of the entire people of Baboko market”.

The petition dated 18th January 2024, a copy of which was made available to newsmen, was written through the solicitors to the Baboko Marketers’ association, Olalekan Adepoju and CO and signed by Olalekan Adepoju ESQ.

The allegedly accused person, Alhaja Mariam Babatunde Arolahun, declined comment, saying it is subjudice to speak on a matter before a court of law.