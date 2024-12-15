Crisis Brews In C’River Transport Sector

Share

Cross River State transport sector has been hit by a crisis as board members of the Traffic Management and Regulatory Agency (Tramra) Governor’s Office Calabar, have asked the Director General (DG) of the Agency, Mr Alfred Umoh, to step aside over the allegation of corruption.

In a petition written by three board members to the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Gyogon Grimah and made available to Journalists over the weekend, Ubi Onen, Ernest Awor and Victor Offiong-Ita accused Alfred Umoh of diverting N40 million into his Zenith Bank account.

The petition which copied the governor, Prince Bassey Edet Otu; the Speaker of the state Assembly, Elvert Ayambem, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, among other notable government agencies, was signed by the three board members on the 14th of December this year.

The petition requested the relevant agencies to get Umoh to step aside for a genuine investigation to commence into his activities during the period of his stay at the transport agency.

The petition reads, among other allegations, that: “He should excuse himself as DG to give room for undiluted investigation and on no account should the agency accountant honour any criminal mandate to transfer funds from our agency Zenith Bank account anymore.

“This will curtail habits of arbitrary behaviour and impunity that have shielded him since his assumption of office as DG.

“All monies collected by hand and deposited into all his accounts should be recovered and sent back to our agency’s official account for accountability and transparency.” He maintained.

However, when contacted on the phone, the Director General of the Cross River State Traffic Management and Regulatory Agency (TRAMRA) Mr Alfred Effiong-Umoh, denied any wrongdoing saying “The allegations are lies.”

“I am very busy. Let’s talk later. You can see that it’s weekend and I cannot say anything at the moment,” he said.

