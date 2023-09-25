Crisis Averted As Adeleke Stops Selection Process Of New Olufon

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke on Monday averted a crisis that would have sparked in Ifon-Orolu, Orolu Local Government, following the purported selection of the new Olufon of Ifon.

A source from the ancient town of Ifon indicated that the selection process of the new monarch had been tampered with and devoid of due process.

When the news of the purported selection of Olufon designate broke out late yesterday, some residents of the ancient town who were said to have felt cheated had vowed to resist any attempt to manipulate the selection process or impose unacceptable candidates on the community.

However, Governor Adeleke stopped the selection process of the new Olufon of Ifon-Osun Kingdom.

The Governor directed the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Dosu Babatunde, to put a stop to the process with immediate effect, noting that due process must be followed in the selection.

Sources within the government disclosed that the Governor was furious about how the process was being handled, he said anything that would not be acceptable to his people, he would not accept.

Reacting to the development, Oluyeyin Ruling House of Ifon, expressed delight over the Governor’s proactiveness and his decision to halt the what it termed ‘Kangaroo selection process.’

The princess and princesses of Oluyeyin Ruling House in a statement jointly signed by the head of the family, Prince Olatoye Oyedokun, and Secretary, Prince Taofiq Oyedokun and made available to journalists in Osogbo, on Monday appreciated the Governor for his proactive steps in averting crisis and for being a listening man in regards to rule of law.

“It gladdens the heart of princes and princesses of Oluyeyin Ruling House of Ifon, Orolu Local Government of Osun State that Governor Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke has stopped the kangaroo selection process for the emergence of a new Olufon of Ifon.

“We appreciate Mr Governor for his proactive steps in averting crisis and for being a listening man in regards to the rule of law.

“However, it baffles us that within Governor Adeleke’s cabinet, some individuals could attempt to brazenly manipulate the Olufon Chieftaincy process and wanted to impose their candidate on the traditional town through the 1988 Chieftaincy Declaration that has remained a subject of disputes in a court of law.

“We are aware of fraudulent bargaining between some government officials and a nonexistence ruling house to withdraw a suit against the 1988 declaration in court, in a desperate bid to make a prince from such royal family the new Olufon.

“Besides, it is pertinent to bring to the attention of Governor Adeleke and those who want to manipulate the selection process in particular, the statement of Late Justice Fasansi Ogunshola (OFR) when delivering his judgment on a legal dispute on the controversial 1988 Chieftaincy Declaration: “1988 Declaration is being Disputed in court for the Third time, and on two occasions it has been STRUCK OUT. First, in Suit Number, HOS/127/88 Where 1988 Declaration was Declared IMPROPER. Second, in suit Number HOS/22/2008, Pa.Sumonu Akinyooye & Others vs.Governor of Osun State & 10 others.”

“It was Struck out on the 7th day of July 2008 for failure to exhaust administrative procedure as stipulated in Section 20 (2) (b) of the Chiefs Law, Caps 25 Law of Osun State 2002. The same blunder is also committed by the MORONFOLUS in suit Number HOS/111/2021. Whereby the MORONFOLUS rushed to court without prior notice to the State Government as stated in Osun State Chiefs Law.

“The government should also be aware of a pending case against the same 1988 chieftaincy declaration on Ifon stool. Olumoyero, Odunolu, Orisatoyinbo, and Oluyeyin ruling houses are challenging the declaration in suit number HOS/111/2021. Only the Moronfolu Ruling House is in support of the 1988 declaration.

“Even if Moronfolu Ruling House decides to withdraw from Olufon Chieftaincy Suit Number HOS\111\2021, all other ruling houses in that case still have Counter Claims that the court still needs to adjudicate on in other to restore normalcy in the total process.

“We insist that the controversial 1988 Chieftaincy Declaration is a weak, invalid, unjust, and unfair declaration to be used for the selection of Olufon anytime.

“The 1979 Chieftaincy Declaration which was promulgated during the reign of Oba James Olagunju Akinyooye and recognized five ruling houses of Moronfolu, Olumoyero, Odunolu, Orisatoyinbo, and Oluyeyin, is the authentic and acceptable law to be used for the selection and appointment of Olufon. Anything contrary to this will be rejected with strong action.

“Once again, we appreciate Governor Ademola Adeleke for stopping the fraudulent selection process, while we call on him to also probe the individuals who want to manipulate the process and bring his administration to disrepute.”