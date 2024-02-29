Crisis as MTN, 9MOBILE Subscribers Face Network Glitch

Nigerian mobile network subscribers on MTN and 9mobile networks were cut out of the network yesterday as subscribers could also not access data internet connection seamlessly. The glitch was experienced on some of the mobile networks operating in the country, especially MTN, and 9mobile as the networks were fluctuating throughout the day.

Some subscribers, who spoke to New Telegraph, claimed they lost some business transactions as they could not reach their clients. All effort to get the core reason for the glitch in the network by New Telegraph proved abortive as none of the operators could be reached as at the time of filing this report. However, some of the dustry experts, who spoke to our correspondent, could also not pinpoint the reason for the bad network experiences across the country yesterday.

Various subscriber associations have condemned the poor service delivery by the telcos, saying they could not continue to pay for the services they do not enjoy. They have on many occasions urged the telcos to improve on their quality of service, while appealing to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to see to the quality of service delivered by the telcos in the country.

The current industry data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicated that the number of active mobile subscribers in Nigeria rose to 222.5 million across the nation in December, 2023. Meanwhile, data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for November 2023, showed that Active subscriptions for the internet across mobile, fixed and VOIP networks in Nigeria stood at 162 million in the month.