Crisis: Abia NULGE Writes NLC President, Demands Transparency

…as NLC gives Otti ultimatum to restore elected Abia NULGE officials

Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Abia State Chapter has told the National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero that the letter he directed to Governor Alex Otti is a mislabeling of a personality and an unfounded attack.

New Telegraph reports that Ajaero in a letter he signed handed a 14-day ultimatum to Abia governor, Otti, to restore what the NLC termed the elected officials of the NULGE in the state.

The above action the Abia NULGE under the leadership of Comrade Obinna Nwogwugwu, as Caretaker Committee Chairman said is capable of causing industrial disharmony or arm twisting between employer and the employees.

Note that Abia NULGE has been in crisis since the controversial election of May 22, 2023, which produced Comrade Ikechi Nwaigwe as state president of the union and 10 others as executive members.

New Telegraph has gathered from different sources that the Abia State government following complaints against the election from different factions of the State’s NULGE did not recognize Nwaigwe and has vehemently rejected the election which produced him as the state president.

It was gathered that the government position which other factions of NULGE stand on is that the election that produced Nwaigwe did not follow due process and consequently, set up a caretaker committee to oversee the affairs of NULGE and conduct another election within three months.

This brought about the letter by the NLC President addressed to Otti where he gave the 14-day ultimatum and expressed deep worry about the report he said he got from the national leadership of NULGE, that Otti had illegally dissolved its elected officials and appointed a caretaker committee.

NLC further asked the Abia governor to make a public statement recognizing those it described as the elected union officials as the authentic NULGE officials in the state.

Ajaero in his letter also condemned in totality what he described as the punitive transfer of an elected state president of Abia NULGE, Comrade Nwaigwe, from the local government service to the state civil service

Reacting to NLC’s letter Abia NULGE in her open letter to Ajaero signed by Comrade Azubuike Emmanuel Caretaker Committee Secretary and Comrade Obinna Nwogwugwu Caretaker Committee Chairman said that NLC’s demand that the Abia government make public statement recognizing officials produced by the controversial election is an aberration that the State government cannot carry out.

The Caretaker Committee said that the demand that the Abia state government should make a public statement recognizing the dissolved NULGE Abia State Administrative Council led by Nwaigwe would not happen as the government cannot issue any statement on matters that do not concern her.

They explained that being the caretaker committee is a product of the congress of local government workers of Abia State who are the owners of the union and the highest decision-making body in the local government system in Abia State.

They accused the National President of NULGE, Comrade Akeem Ambali of playing a huge role in the crisis wreaking havoc on the union in Abia.

“It is pathetic to further inform you that the National President of NULGE Comrade Akeem Ambali who doubles as national Treasurer Nigeria Labour Congress is incompetent, corrupt, a capitalist and merchant masquerading in NULGE uniform; economical with the truth and unilaterally decided to cause full-blown war in Abia State NULGE, by being silent and sitting on several letters written to him for prompt intervention and address the four years NULGE crisis in Abia State, and should be prosecuted for perjury. More worrisome is the fact that Comrade Ikechi Kennedy Nwaigwe, former NULGE President Abia State and Comrade Afolabi Abayomi used their capitalist ideology to oppress and exploit Local Government Workers in Abia State”, a part of the open letter to Ajaero reads.

The NULGE Caretaker Committee equally told the NLC President that the crux of the crisis is the letter of approval for the conduct of eight (8th) Abia State NULGE quadrennial conference which emanated from a seminar at Kuru Jos, Plateau State; where Nwaigwe and Abayomi claimed fake NEC approval was obtained for the election on the 22nd of May 2023.

“You may recall that the State Executive Council of NULGE Abia State held their meeting on 27th April 2023, decided and suggested holding the eight (8th) Abia State quadrennial delegates conference on 30th of June or 7th of July 2023 in compliance to 90 days before the expiration of current tenure as provided in NULGE constitution of 2016 as amended, rule 12 article iii.

“The decision to hold the kangaroo election was taken at a seminar, not National Executive Council of NULGE (NEC) meeting, held between 7th and 10th May 2023 at National Institute of Policy and Strategy Studies Kuru, Jos Plateau State.

“The purported letter of NEC could have been brought to notice of SEC whose constitutional responsibility it is, to fix date and venue of the eight (8th) NULGE Abia State quadrennial delegate conference and circulated across the 17 local governments,l; but the reverse was the case.

“Under the watch and directive of Comrade Akeem Ambali, National President of NULGE and the National treasurer of NLC in Nigeria, a kangaroo election was held at a police barracks in Aba North L.G.A of Abia State on a day (22nd May 2023) NLC was on strike and therefore betrayed the strength and sanctity of NLC and NULGE in general.

“Due to the illegality of the election, delegate election of the branches were not conducted, impostors that paraded as local government staff were used as delegates and Ikechi Kennedy Nwaigwe hired the services of security agencies who backed him up with truckloads of fierce-looking security operatives which enabled him to carry out the sham,” the Caretaker Committee alleged in their open letter.

The Abia NULGE Caretaker Committee went further to demand an answer from Ajaero if the NLC is confusing itself, stressing that it is worrisome that the same NLC that suspended Nwaigwe for conducting an election while they were on strike, suddenly turns around to be giving marching orders to Abia State Government in defence of alleged illegality they condemned initially.

They further told Ajaero that despite the verification exercise embarked upon by the Government to know who her legitimate workers are and some hitches experienced during payment of salaries through BVN, multiple bank accounts, and errors in account names, less than ten per cent (10%) of affected staff in the local government service have not received the salaries and the government is not deliberately owing any staff in Abia State Local Government System, rather going through process of reorganizing Abia State Public Service for better future.

They explained that in the heat of the crisis, the Congress of Local Government workers wrote to the State government to stop the release of check-up dues to any party among the factions until a settlement is reached and peace returns to NULGE Abia State.

The Caretaker Committee described Nwaigwe’s transfer which NLC protested against as a gracious uplifting of a government employee from local government service to the Ministry through transfer of service, stressing that such a decision is under the portfolio or fiat of the State government approves all appointments and deployments.

They said that the allegation that the Abia government used security forces to cajole and harass trade union leaders and local government workers is a total falsehood from the pit of hell and a deliberate attempt to mislabel Abia State.

They equally told Ajaero that the purported inauguration of NULGE Abia State Administrative Council in Edo State was a funny drama by Ambali describing the action as a slap and special insult on NULGE Abia State and a rape of the constitution of the union.

“Suffice it to say that infantile exercise was a result of humongous financial inducement. Going forward, the Congress of Local Government Workers in Abia State will vehemently resist any attempt to impose leadership on the Abia State chapter of NULGE by the Nigeria Labour Congress and National Executive Council of NULGE, and any further odd action by NULGE National leadership and NLC National Leadership will be met with total resistance,” the Caretaker Committee said.