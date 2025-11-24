Crisantus Set For Quick Premier League Exit

Super Eagles forward, Chrisantus Uche, may be heading back to Spain sooner than expected, with reports suggesting he could leave the Premier League as early as January.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Crystal Palace are considering sending Uche back to Getafe when the winter transfer window opens. Despite his return, Uche is not part of Getafe’s long-term plans and is expected to be placed on the transfer market again.

Uche joined Crystal Palace on loan during the summer, with an option to buy that would become permanent if certain conditions were met. Getafe had been hopeful that Palace would activate the clause to generate needed funds.

So far, the forward has struggled to break into the first team at Selhurst Park. He has made only two Premier League appearances, both coming off the bench, and has yet to start a league match.

The Nigerian international, who has earned three caps for the Super Eagles, remains under contract with Getafe until June 2028. His current market value is listed at €15 million, according to Transfermarkt. With limited playing time in England and uncertainty in Spain, Uche’s future looks set for another twist when January arrives.