Criminals Take Over Abuja Tourist’s Delight

Share

Background

Mpape, a community located in a rustic rocky topography within the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, means different things to different people.

The community over the years has become a haven of succour to the low income earners, artisans and others because of its low budget homes, which they can easily afford as they eke a living.

Aside from this, the pristine and natural elements of its landscape, particularly its rustic rocky and mountainous ranges make it a tourist enclave, especially for mountaineers and adventure seekers, ready to explore the best of nature and experience a refreshing moment.

Sadly, this natural enclave that ought to be a high demand tourist destination, were it to be developed and promoted, has over the years become a crime infested enclave and home to all sorts of criminals, ranging from kidnappers, bandits to men and women of easy virtue.

Threat

It is interesting to note that Mpape somehow bears close affinity, in terms of its location to the rich neighbourhoods of Maitama II and Katampe extension districts, inhabited by the elite and government officials.

Given that over the years, Mpape has turned into a disorganised slum and home to criminals, it has become a threat to its rich neighbours, which instigation revealed have made concerted efforts to have them displaced, while the enclave is annexed by them, but for divine intervention of some sorts, this inordinate ambition of the elite is yet to materialise.

About 16 years ago, it was alleged that undisclosed ‘powerful forces’ had pressured the government in power to completely demolish Mpape and earmark it for mass housing development.

New Telegraph learnt that it was argued by the promoters that proper urbanisation can be pursued whichever way possible even when it is detrimental to people’s interests and antithetical to natural justice.

The attempt, which failed, or kept in abeyance, was not just widely criticised by all and sundry, but was vehemently resisted by both indigenous and non-indigenous people, who though may not be comfortable with the prevalent lifestyle in the place, but have acquiesced with it and feared that if they don’t resist the move, such a fate will be visited on other locations in the city, thereby leaving the low income earners with no place to inhabit in the FCT.

Hills and rocky ranges

Despite the fact that Mpape is dotted with unorganised houses, lacking in basic amenities, it has some alluring tourist attractions, with the hills attracting hikers and others on nature thrill rides.

Of note is the presence of the Crush Rock (Placid Lake) section of the community, which for years attracted tourists and families to the site to enjoy the pleasantness and awesome inspiring nature of this natural setting, with many turning the site into a picnic haven, especially during weekends.

It became popular and heavily patronised when a group of tour promoters in Abuja discovered the site and made concerted effort to develop and promote it.

They linked up with the community leaders for partnership on the project. For months and weeks, it became the most famous, talked about and visited tourist attraction in the ‘City of Unity’.

This attracted the attention of the Federal Government under the Presidency of former President Muhammadu Buhari. This attention climaxed with the former Minister of State for the FCT, Hajia Ramatu Tijani Aliyu, visiting the site where she met with tourists, tour operators and community leaders.

Everyone impressed on her the need and urgency of the Federal Government paying special attention to the development of the site. To which the minister herself acknowledged and made a glowing promise of mobilising resources for the development of the site.

But as it has become the tradition of the Nigerian government, that promise was never kept. Mpape and the Crush Rock remain in their rustic and abandoned state.

The people have been left to their fate and over time, the tour operators gave up hope of ever having the site developed and today, promotion and patronage of the site have waned, as it only receives fewer visitors.

Crush Rock

According to findings, Mpape’s Crush Rock is an abandoned quarry that opened in 1977 a year after the Federal Government decided to relocate Nigeria’s capital from Lagos to Abuja.

“The quarry supplied much of the stones used in the construction of the FCT in the 1980s. But the quarry has been abandoned since 2010,” noted a knowledgeable source.

Speaking further he said: “It was a shallow quarry until workers struck an aquifer, causing water from beneath to flood the quarry and its machinery and consequently formed a lake.”

A tourist speaks

A physiotherapist, Alfred Igbabia, who said he has been visiting Mpape hills for hiking with his group for the past two years, lamented that Mpape, as a tourist site, is a multi-million dollar industry abandoned to waste away. The young man, who is in his early 40s, stated that before now, hiking on the hills was an experience which members of his group looked forward to.

Community leaders

It was learnt that instead of this beautiful tourism site located in Mpape to remain a destination of first choice to tourists and fun lovers, it has become a hibernating ground for hoodlums.

New Telegraph’s findings showed that Mpape community leaders had at a point cried out to the FCT Administration to help in reclaiming the site from the miscreants who had practically become ‘lords’ of the enclave.

A community leader in Mpape, who pleaded anonymity, said that due to the activities of miscreants around the lake, the number of people who come to the site has drastically reduced.

The elderly man noted with dismay that the immediate past administration of the FCT promised to develop the place to a world-class tourist destination, but never did. He lamented that the miscreants had even deepened their criminal activities at the location, thereby scaring would-be tourists from visiting the area.

Bandits’ threat

Worsening the low patronage of the tourism site is the recent disclosure by the Police Force Spokesman, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, that some notorious kidnappers were tracked to Mpape hills.

Since that announcement, both those who usually visit the rocky hills for their hiking on Saturdays and those who delight in going to the Crush Rock for sightseeing have adopted precautionary measures.

Another resident of Mpape, Yunusa Sheila, said that since the Police disclosed that kidnappers were tracked to Mpape hills, both residents and visitors have become very scared of their lives.

He noted: “Since the Police made that announcement even our people no longer go to the hills for farming or fetch firewood. I also believe that why tourists stop coming to the hills and to the Crush Rock was because people are afraid of being kidnapped.” The Police Spokesperson had said that:

“Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force Intelligence Bureau – Intelligence Response Team (FIB-IRT), acting on intelligence at the early hours of February 9, 2024, around 2.40am, eliminated many notorious kidnappers including Magaji, who was the kingpin in an operation conducted around Mpape, Abuja.

“This significant achievement follows closely on the heels of the neutralisation of Abubakar Wada, an associate of Musa Wada, on February 8, 2024, who served as a lead to their hideout.

“Musa Wada, aka Sabo, was the mastermind behind numerous kidnappings for ransom activities plaguing areas including Mpape and Bwari in the FCT; Kagarko in Kaduna; Masaka, and Nukun Village in Nasarawa State. His modus operandi involved identifying wealthy targets and mobilising armed gangs to carry out abductions for ransom.

“The successful raid on their hideout, situated in the outskirts of Mpape Hills, was conducted by the brave men of the FIB-IRT through a surprise assault, resulting in the elimination of these notorious criminals.

“Additionally, items recovered from the hideout include mobile phones, multiple SIM cards, charms, and hard drugs, which are crucial pieces of evidence aiding ongoing investigations. Efforts are on to recover additional arms and ammunition and other equipment they use for their nefarious operations.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in its commitment to combating crime and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, and will continue to employ proactive measures to dismantle criminal networks and bring perpetrators of heinous crimes to justice, against all odds.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

