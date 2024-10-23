Criminality: We Didn’t Summon FCT Minister, DG DSS – Reps

Share

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Hon. Ahmed Satomi (APC, Borno) has clarified that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Chief Nyesom Wike and the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi have not been summoned by the House over the rise in crime in the capital city.

Recall that the House had on Tuesday, following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Dabo Haruna (APC Bauchi) on the disturbing activities of criminals popularly known as “One chance'” in the FCT mandated its joint committees on FCT, Police and National Intelligence to investigate.

However, some media organisations reported on Wednesday that the House summoned the FCT minister, DG DSS and the FCT Commissioner of Police.

But clarifying the matter in a chat with some journalists at the National Assembly on Wednesday, Hon. Satomi said that the House never summoned the affected officials.

“I want to correct the mistake made by most of you in the report on the motion moved yesterday on the floor of the House by Hon. Dabo Haruna concerning the killing of his Legislative aide, Miss Na’imi Sulaiman and the need to check the activities of ‘One chance’ operators in the FCT.

“The motion was moved by Hon. Haruna and it was seconded by Hon. Mohammed Isa Anja. The motion was passed and the House referred it to the relevant committees for necessary legislative action.

“The House in passing the motion only mandated the Committees on National Intelligence, Police and FCT to conduct a comprehensive investigation and liaise with the necessary stakeholders such as the FCT minister, the FCT commissioner of Police, as well as the DG DSS to ensure the culprits are brought to Justice and the problems of one chance incidence brought to a halt

” The joint committee is yet to commence legislative duty on the motion as mandated by the House but I want to assure Nigerians that the joint committees will definitely get to the root of the matter and ensure that security agencies unravel and apprehend the culprits so that they will face the law “

Hon Satomi noted that the new DG of the Department of State Services, Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi is a thoroughbred intelligence and security professional who recently resumed duties and is expected to bring his wealth of experience to bear in crushing the crimes and criminality in the FCT and environs.

“I want to appeal to you (journalists) to always cross-check your facts and be scrupulous so that you do not misrepresent facts. The media is the mirror everyone is looking at and we must be factual in reporting”, he stated.

It will be recalled that the late Miss Suleiman was a Legislative Aide in the National Assembly serving in Hon. Dabo Haruna’s office, who was unfortunately murdered by her ‘One chance’ abductors even after collecting ransom.

