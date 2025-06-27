Criminal Who Helped Inspire ‘Stockholm Syndrome’ Theory Dies

One of the two charismatic criminals involved in the kidnapping that gave the world the term “Stockholm syndrome” has died aged 78, his family has announced.

Clark Oloffson – who rose to global notoriety in 1973 following a kidnapping and bank robbery in the Swedish capital – died following a lengthy illness, his family told online media outlet Dagens ETC.

During a six-day siege, Oloffson’s hostages began to sympathise with him and his accomplice, defending their actions while growing more hostile to the police outside, reports the BBC.

The incident lends its name to a theorised psychological condition whereby kidnap victims develop affections for their captors.