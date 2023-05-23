New Telegraph

  Criminal Terrorising Delta…

Criminal Terrorising Delta Community Arrested – Police

A Police Patrol team from Otu-Jeremi Division have apprehended a criminal syndicate terrorizing  Usieffurun Community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

A two 24-year-old male suspects, identified as Bright Akpomuje and Michel Ogheneruese were busted in an operation led by CSP Pius Eredie.

New Telegraph gathered that the Police also recovered from the suspects, one locally made cut-to-size pistol and seven rounds of live cartridges.

DSP Bright Edafe, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer confirmed the report in a statement signed and made available to newsmen.

The statement partly reads, “The suspects are in custody while an investigation is ongoing.”

