Criminal Economic Sabotage Must End In Anambra, Says Soludo

The return of Monday sit-at-home order in major markets in Anambra State drew the ire of Governor Charles Soludo last week. In particular, the traders closed down the Onitsha Main Market after the Christmas holidays. Soludo in this chat with newsmen describes it as part of a conspiracy to destroy the largest market in SubSaharan Africa. OKEY MADUFORO reports

It has been a week of controversy generated by your closure of the Onitsha main market. How do you feel?

We drove around Onitsha through Ose and drove through the streets and we took efforts to drive through and the traders were on the road trading. They were busy everywhere else trading. And then we drove through to the main market and a government-owned market which is the largest market in West Africa.

We were shocked that it was under lock and key, with only a few shops opened. So, we decided to shut it down and it will remain shut until Monday next week.

They have shut down this place for five years and a year plus before I came into office. We see it as a big struggle for the soul of Anambra people and we have the mandate of the people to protect and promote their welfare and security and that we remain committed to doing so 24/7.

We had the best Christmas ever and we had a mass return and people came home in their numbers and there were lots of activities and functions in every community. All the markets were open including on Sundays and Mondays during the Christmas season and after the Christmas season they said ‘Oh, we have to lock up the market again.’

They claimed that it is a kind of protest over the detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu?

At my inception in office, I visited Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and we spoke and he told me that he is not happy about this sit-at-home and that he is not happy about the kidnapping and killings.

He made it clear to me that he is not in support of what is happening and that the sit at home order has to stop and he was particular about that.

Then, we had another one from another so-called group led by one Simon Ekpa that now ordered that there should be sit-athome every Monday. When you look at the entire thing you see pure economic sabotage by these miscreants who claim to be fighting for us.

We have artisans that depend on daily income we had apprentices that hustle at the markets to earn a living, but you tell them to sit at home on Mondays and you do not care how they feed themselves, but you frustrate their means of livelihood and spread hunger among them and you claim to be fighting for them?

The question here is why Anambra? Why is the Onitsha Main Market? Why Nkwo Nnewi Market and when you go to other states there is no sir at home.

It is not happening in Ebonyi or Abia or Enugu or even Imo State. This shows that there is this conspiracy to kill the largest market in Sub -Saharan Africa and to kill the economy of Anambra State.

Most of these people championing this economic sabotage are not from Anambra State and they use force and all manners of intimidation to cow the innocent people to obey at the detriment of their means of livelihood and their businesses.

It is no longer sit-at-home because sit at home ended about two years ago, and because on Mondays everywhere in Anambra especially in Onitsha, the streets are busy; the various stadia are full and people are excited and people do walks on the road and hold neighborhood meetings and church meetings and street trading and everywhere is bustling. But go to Onitsha’s main market.

It is closed and tell us that it is due to insecurity and one wonders why insecurity is not affecting the stadium, the neighborhood and the streets where people are trading and it is still in Onitsha. Before now, sit-at-home means staying at home and not coming out.

This time around, it is no longer sit-at-home, but laziness and what you have done for about five years becomes a tradition. They began to redefine a new calendar for Anambra State and the South-East that they are open for business only from Tuesday to Saturdays.

This is sabotage that is criminally intended against Anambra state and that is what is going on and we shall fight it with everything legal.

Come Monday next week we shall open the market and we shall monitor the compliance of the traders and any shop that is not open or any market that is not open would be sealed or the market ownership revoked and we are going to be deliberate about that.

How are we going to handle the issue of litigations at the courts because those affected would challenge these actions?

We are not afraid of litigations in Anambra State and we are ready and you bring your lawyer and we bring our senior advocates quite a number of them.

It is the property of the government of Anambra State and under the Land Use Act government owns every land including the private ones. And the government will revoke it and pay you compensation and that is what the law requires me to do.

All these markets I will revoke their titles and take them over and if you don’t like the compensation that I paid to you, we meet at the law court. I have the power to take it over based on public interest. Those powers are sacrosanct and I will give you a cheque for compensation.

We are going to take attendance of those that opened their shops on Monday and we shall use the leadership of those lines at the market to do that. The shops that are not open we mark them and either impose a fine on them or I will seal those shops and take them over.

The important thing is that this madness must end and we have endured this for over five years now. The puzzle that we need to solve is that during Christmas all markets were open and the main market was open including on Sundays.

There was no insecurity and there was no fear of anything happening and they kept those places open and all of a sudden, we were down. It is no longer sit-at-home. Remember that sit-at-home ended about two years ago or more than that.

What is now happening is mere no work on Mondays. In the past when they said sit-at-home people do not leave their houses but now it is not the case anymore.

People are out in the streets on Mondays and what we now have is no opening of shops on Mondays that is for some. But the streets of Onitsha are busy with street traders everywhere. So, the Monday sit at home is gone and what is now happening is a deliberate sabotage of our economy.

You said that you know the saboteurs and we would like to know them?

Yes, I will name them at the appointed time. I don’t want to mention their names; not yet. But when they push continually, we will name some of them such as politicians who are sponsoring them.

This is because they think that if they continue this way they can score some political points. The second group like I mentioned earlier is many of the people fomenting this are not from this state.

They are not and when the push comes, we are going to name them and we shall take their shops to verify them to say who are you and what are you doing in our markets and why are you not opening your shops?

And you will sign for me that this place must be open and there is no more reason for you to keep it in luck than to sabotage the state and we will not sit here and allow that to happen or continue.

If you don’t like our new laws, you go and one of these days, we shall codify the law. If you cannot refuse to give way and refuse to leave them you give way and it is either you stay here and operate with our rules or please with all pleasure leave because their people who want to take those shops.

If I advertise tomorrow that their shops are in the main market, and that we are revoking the shops and that their people that want them, you will see what happens. As a matter of fact, there are a majority of those shops with papers and we know how they got them.

We shall start recertification in two weeks’ time and we shall investigate those that have genuine documents and those who don’t have and who allocated it to you and I will start a fresh allocation.

We shall work within the ambit of the law to restore law and order and that is the only way that we can prosper and that is the only way that we can ensure that Anambra will realize its manifest potential.