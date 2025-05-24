Share

The suspended Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has directed her legal team to prepare a robust defence against the criminal charges recently filed against her by the Federal Government.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), accused Senator Natasha of making damaging allegations during a live television interview.

The criminal case stems from statements made by Natasha during a Channels Television interview on Politics Today, aired on April 3, 2025, where she alleged that Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello were involved in a plot to assassinate her.

The matter has, however, been filed before the Federal Capital Territory High Court under Case No. FCT/HC/CR/297/2025.

READ ALSO:

In response, the Federal Government filed a three-count charge against her, alleging that her public remarks were intended to harm the reputation of Akpabio.

In response to the allegation in a statement released on Saturday, her lead counsel, Dr Ehiogie West-Idahosa (SAN), confirmed the receipt of the court documents.

“At about 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 23, 2025, at the premises of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, we received the information filed by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) containing three counts bothering on allegations that our client… made imputations which she had reason to believe will harm the reputation of Senator Godswill Akpabio,” West-Idahosa said.

He emphasized that the legal team, acting on a letter of authority signed by the senator, has begun preparing all factual and legal defences necessary for trial.

“We shall adequately prepare all factual and statutory defences available to our client and place the same before the Court,” he added.

This legal action comes amid heightened political tensions between Akpoti-Uduaghan and key figures within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), particularly following her election victory and subsequent allegations of threats to her life.

Share