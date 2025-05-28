Criminal Charges: Natasha Lawyers Raise Alarm Over Selective Justice

Share

Following the Federal Government’s decision to file criminal charges against suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, her legal team on Wednesday raised alarm over what it described as a disturbing pattern of selective justice despite multiple unresolved petitions she lodged earlier this year.

According to a statement released by her counsel, Uju Nwoduwu, the team outlined 12 petitions submitted by the senator between March and May 2025, which reportedly detail allegations including cyberstalking, defamation, threats to life, and an alleged assassination attempt.

According to the legal team, none of these complaints have been acted upon by the Nigeria Police Force or any relevant security agency. Some of the petitions, they added, involve high-ranking officials and incidents as grave as the abduction and attempted assassination of a protocol officer.

The lawyers further expressed concern that while Akpoti-Uduaghan’s petitions remain unattended, counter-allegations filed by those she accused—including Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello—have been swiftly pursued, leading to criminal charges against her.

Though currently abroad on personal engagements, Akpoti-Uduaghan has acknowledged receipt of official communication regarding the charges and has pledged to make herself available for arraignment as soon as a date is set.

The statement concluded with a renewed appeal for impartial investigations into all outstanding petitions and a call for justice to be applied equally, without fear or favour.

“There is a legitimate public expectation that law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies uphold the principles of fairness, due process, and equal justice—regardless of who is involved. This glaring disparity raises serious concerns about a biased and uneven application of justice.

“She remains resolute in her commitment to due process,” the legal team affirmed, while also thanking members of the public who have voiced concern over what they called “an extraordinarily questionable criminal charge.”

