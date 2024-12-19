Criminal Cabal Running South East, RULAAC Allege In New Report

Share

The Rule of Law Accountability and Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), has fingered political leadership in the South East for the escalating state of insecurity in the region.

At a press conference yesterday in Lagos to unveil a 68- page report on its fact-finding mission on the state of insecurity in the South East, RULAAC’s Executive Director, Okechukwu Nwanguma, said the political leadership in the South East is at best a criminal cabal that is unscrupulous, unconscionably corrupt, unpatriotic and selfcentred.

He said they are in politics for self-enrichment at the expense of the welfare and security of the people.

Nwanguma said the region is in dire need of responsible political leadership that puts the people at the forefront, rather than perpetuating a system of corruption and self-interest.

The report published by RULAAC, in partnership with the Action Group on Free Civic Space, is titled – ‘Unveiling the Roots of Insecurity, Healing the Wounds of Human Rights Violations in the South East – A Path Towards Peace, Open Democratic Space and a Prosperous Future.’

The report posits that understanding the insecurity in the South East requires looking beyond simplistic narratives, adding that a nuanced examination of historical grievances, economic hardship, institutional weaknesses, and the interplay between state actors, armed groups, and communities is required.

