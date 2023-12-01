Crime: There Will Be Constant Raiding Of Black Spots In Osun – CP Isyaku

The Commissioner of Police in Osun State, CP Isyaku Mohammed on Friday, said the Command will embark on constant raiding of the black spots and criminals hideouts across the state.

CP Mohammed who was just posted to the state made the disclosure while addressing journalists at the police headquarters, Osogbo, Osun State capital.

He hinted that he has directed all formations to draw up action plans to actualize a mission that will instantly arrest prevalent crimes in their areas to the barest minimum.

Mohammed stated that his stay in the state as chief law enforcer will provide credible leadership that is professional and accountable to the people through intelligence-led and community-oriented.

He said he’s open to constructive criticisms, adding that he will welcome all manners of suggestions that will aid his administration in providing better police services to the good people of Osun State.

He urged the residents of the State to join forces with the State Command to make the State a safe haven for all.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

He said, “This occasion offers me an opportunity to meet with you, the Fourth Estate of the Realm, and invite you to share in my mission of making Osun state a safe haven and home of peace for all who live and carry on legitimate businesses therein.

“Together we shall all chat a good course in policing the State; and I, therefore, solicit for your generous cooperation in sustaining the already existing strong synergy and good working relationship between you and the officers of the Command.

“I want to clearly state that as the chief law enforcer of the state, my mission is to bring to reality the vision of the Inspector-General of Police of zero tolerance to corruption, a secured environment for citizens to thrive, policing with International best practices, upholding the Rule of Law, and Respect for fundamental Human Rights of all citizens.

“All these I shall strive hard to achieve, especially with the support of team-spirited Officers and Men I met in the Command, together with the cooperation of other security agencies in the state and stakeholders such as the traditional rulers, religious leaders, public-spirited associations, students and youth leaders etc; as security is a collective responsibility.

“I have no doubt that, together we shall fight all criminal elements in the State to a standstill and Osun State will not be a safe haven for criminals to breed.

“Upon arrival, I received briefings on the security state of the Command, especially with respect to pockets of prevalent crimes such as Cultism, Rape/ Defilement, Land Grabbing, Communal clashes etc.

“This will be immediately followed by a tour of the formations for on-the-ground/spot assessment of every locality within the state to ascertain their peculiarities, as I lead this mission of keeping the state safe, from the front” CP added