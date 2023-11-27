Crime Rate In South Africa Exceed 10% Of GDP Annaully – World Bank

World Bank on Monday revealed that the impact of crime on South Africa’s economy is estimated to be at least 10% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) annually, which comprises transfer, protection, and opportunity costs.

The World Bank made this known in its recent report titled, “Safety First: The Economic Cost of Crime in South Africa” which x-rayed the economic impact of crime in the country.

The World Bank’s analysis, however, pointed, to a worrying trend in South Africa’s crime statistics.

The World Bank noted that the crime rate in South Africa is one of the highest in the world and recent trends put the country among the top three among Google searches for crime together with the United States and the United Kingdom.

“Violent crime is especially high: South Africa is consistently among the five countries with the highest homicide rates, with 41.9 intentional homicides per 100,000 people in 2021.”

READ ALSO:

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

“Its homicide rate is over six times the average for upper-middle-income countries and nearly 16 times that for high-income countries.”

The report explained that resources spent on public protection constitute a high tax and put a constraint on those that should have been channeled to other sectors that lead to growth due to the high crime rate.

It further explained that businesses face higher operating costs due to the high crime and it could decrease the country’s growth potential by about 1%.

“Businesses are severely affected by crime. They face higher operating costs from their losses due to crime and spending on security and insurance.”

“If businesses alone could invest some of the amount they spend on security in productive ventures instead, South Africa’s growth potential could increase by about 1 percentage point.”

Moreso, the World Bank emphasised that crime undermines the public sector, reduces household disposable income, and has a multi-dimensional impact on inclusive growth and job creation.