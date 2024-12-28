Crime: NBS Report Exposes Govt’s Half-truths

Share

Just under a fortnight ago a bombshell was released by a Federal Government agency, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which revealed that Nigerians paid a staggering N2.23 trillion as ransom over the 12 months between May 2023 and April 2024.

This sum was paid by households affected by kidnapping incidents, highlighting the magnitude of threat posed by criminal activities in the country, despite reassurances of being in control by security chiefs.

According to the NBS’s latest Crime Experience and Security Perception Survey report, an estimated 51.89 million crime incidents were recorded across households nationwide in the period under reference.

The survey showed that the North West region had the highest incidence of crime with 14.4 million cases reported, followed by the North Central with 8.8 million incidents.

In contrast, the South-East region reported the least crime, with 6.18 million incidents.

The findings also revealed that rural areas were more affected by crime than urban areas, with 26.53 million crime incidents in rural households compared to 25.36 million in urban areas.

The report highlighted the severity of kidnapping, with 4.14 million households experiencing home robbery.

Of those affected by kidnapping, 65 per cent were forced to pay ransom to secure the release of victims.

The average ransom paid was N2.67 million, contributing to the total of N2.23 trillion paid by Nigerians to criminals during the 12 months.

Notwithstanding, only 36.3 per cent of those who experienced home robbery reported the incidents to the police, with a similarly low reporting rate for kidnapping.

The report also gave a very damning verdict on the nation’s security architecture, questioning the effectiveness of the security agencies, particularly the police, in responding to emergencies.

Only 33.1 per cent of Nigerians reported that security agencies responded to emergency calls within 30 minutes.

The survey revealed that approximately 4 out of 10 households interacted with state or local security forces during the survey period, with half of these households contacting the Nigerian Police.

However, satisfaction with police responses was notably low, especially in cases of livestock and crop theft where only 42.9 per cent and 42.4 per cent of victims expressed satisfaction, respectively.

In many rural areas, local vigilante groups were seen as a more reliable source of security

For years poor perception of Nigerians towards the police force has remained high. And, only recently, they again came under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons when Kemi Badenoch, leader of the UK’s Conservative Party, accused them of stealing her brother’s wristwatch and shoes.

In an interview with The Free Press, a US media outfit, Badenoch said: “My experience with the Nigerian Police was very negative. However, my experience with the British Police was very positive when I came to the UK.

“The police in Nigeria will rob us. When people say I have this bad experience with the police because I’m black, I say well… I remember the police stole my brother’s shoes and his watch.”

The honest truth is that a few apples can spoil the whole bunch. While majority of officers wearing the Nigerian Police uniform are good, the NPF, however, still often hug the headlines for all the wrong reasons. We cannot remove the activities of the Force from the general malaise that is afflicting the nation.

I still remember vividly when I was with the now rested Guardian Express (the then afternoon paper of Guardian Newspapers). In an interaction with vendors, they pointedly told us to our utter surprise that what would help boost our sales were negative reports on the police and not the positive ones we were largely publishing – this was in the early 90s!

The NBS’s Crime Experience and Security Perception Survey report has inadvertently exposed the half-truths which federal and state governments and their officials have been repeatedly feeding us when it comes to insecurity in the country, despite the facts on ground pointing to something different.

For instance, on February 11, 2019, the then Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai, said the military is winning the war against Boko Haram terrorists and Islamic State West Africa (ISWA).

Speaking when he declared open a two-day maiden Career planning and Management Seminar, for senior officers in Abuja, Buratai said: “I am glad to note that we are making strides against the Islamic State West Africa or ISWA in our bid to unhinge the unholy union between them and remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists. It is, therefore, imperative that we maintain the momentum while motivating our officers and men through an efficient and responsive career planning process.”

Incidentally, barely two years after making this statement, on April 25, 2021, a large group of ISWAP insurgents killed 33 soldiers in Mainok, a town 58 kilometres west of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

And in the early hours of Tuesday, August 24, 2021, the insurgents displayed their total disregard for Nigeria’s security services when they invaded the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, and hit its staff quarters where two officers were killed, one officer was abducted, and some others were injured!

Lt-Gen Faruk Yahaya was the man heading the army when this incident occurred.

And, last Wednesday, terrorists reportedly attacked the 27 Task Force Brigade base in Buni Gari, Yobe State with drones.

However, soldiers attached to the base were able to shoot down the three fighter drones, sources told the media.

This happened less than 48 hours after six soldiers were confirmed injured following a drone strike by terrorists on another military base in Borno State.

Incidentally, just on Monday, President Tinubu expressed confidence in Nigeria’s security architecture, acknowledging progress even as he urged citizens to support the security agencies.

Reflecting on past security challenges, Tinubu noted the spate of killings that had plagued the country before his administration. He recalled having to suspend his election campaign to pay condolence visits to affected areas, including Katsina and Kaduna.

“Today, people can travel by road, which was impossible in the past,” the President remarked, emphasising the strides made in improving safety across the country. However, he cautioned that a single incident could disrupt an otherwise organised system, referencing the recent attack on a military brigade battalion (this was before the latest drone attacks).

Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of the President to paint a rosy picture of the security situation in the country, until the release of the next NBS Crime Experience and Security Perception Survey report comes out and shows an improvement in the security situation, it is only then that we will be able to hail President Tinubu for a job well done as regards this vital aspect of our lives.

