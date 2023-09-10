Crime/Insecurity: Don Urges Nigerians To Restrain Their Quest For Money

The Executive Director of the National Institute for Nigerian Languages (NINLAN), Aba, Professor Obiajulu Emejulu has admonished Nigerians to show more restraint in their quest for money to minimise the many adverse consequences that the society is currently suffering.

Emejulu said this when he delivered this year’s annual “Odenigbo Lecture” and called on Nigerians to guard against the excessive pursuit of money, stressing that greed, recklessness, callousness, insensitivity and inhumanity with which people seek money has made the society a living hell for others.

The Odenigbo lecture was founded in 1996 and is now an annual Lecture in the Igbo language delivered by Igbo intellectuals and professional elite as organised by the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri to promote the growth of the Igbo language and culture among the native speakers in the country.

In a 109 page Lecture delivered in Igbo language on the topic, “Akwa Ana-Ebere Ego: Uru na Oghom Di Na Ya,” meaning “The Quest for Money: Its Pros and Cons,” Emejulu, a language and communication expert, urged Nigerians to realize that there is more to life than money.

He said that restraint in people’s quest for money will minimise the many adverse consequences that society is currently suffering as a result of the greed, recklessness, callousness, insensitivity and inhumanity with which people seek money.

Emejulu said that unrestrained and unethical pursuit of money is at the root of such heinous crimes as kidnapping, human trafficking, money rituals with human sacrifice, cannibalism, Internet fraud or yahoo yahoo, use of charms to enhance business success, drug peddling etc. which characterize contemporary society.

He regretted that “it is the ‘extra-terrestrial’ value placed on money that makes some people vow that whatever it takes, come rain, come shine, they must get rich.”

The don noted that socio-psychologists have found through research that people who are driven by excessive ambition to be rich may eventually get rich but “they never get contented.

He explained that this lack of contentment drives them on in the mad race for money until they get into trouble.

Emejulu went on to say that another research by experts found out that, whereas those who believe in an unbridled rush for money may really get rich, those who believe in getting money through a cool-headed approach live longer lives.

He blamed some factors like penury and suffering, greed, laziness, fear of what people will say, competition, injustice, fear of failure, weak faith, and indebtedness among others, as triggers of the craving for money by some otherwise normal people.

Emejulu said money was not to blame for the many vices linked to it, but people are to blame for the evil they do with money, stressing that “Money can do nothing except what man wants to do with it. Money is not responsible for all the atrocities in the world today; men are the culprits.”

The Professor regretted that man has enthroned money as a king ruling in their lives, and offered some admonitions on a sustainable attitude to the pursuit of money

Some of the admonitions include working hard for money as well as being contented with what one has and avoiding greed.

According to him, “Avoid living beyond your means. Remember, the more money one gets, the bigger one’s problems get. If you work hard for money but do not get much money, thank God all the same for God knows what is the best for you. God could leave you without surplus money but give you what is greater and better than money.”