Cricket: Nigeria, Botswana Book Places At Africa RegionalT20 WCQ Final

Host Nigeria and Botswana secured their spots in the top two positions at the ongoing International Cricket Council Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier C in Abuja, going four games unbeaten with one match remaining.

The two teams will now join Tanzania and Malawi (from Qualifier A), as well as Zimbabwe and Kenya (from Qualifier B), along with Namibia and Uganda, who represented Africa at the last T20 World Cup and received a bye to the regional finals.

Although the top two spots have already been decided, the closing event will see all six countries competing on the final day of the Sub-Regional final.

The Patrons of Sierra Leone will be hoping to redeem themselves against Eswatini after losing to Botswana and Nigeria in earlier matches.

Meanwhile, the Ivorian men’s team will aim to deliver a strong performance against St. Helena to mitigate the heavy losses from their maiden international appearance.

The highlight of the day will be the afternoon match between Nigeria and Botswana, where the winner will lift the tournament trophy. Coach Stephen Tikolo, Nigeria’s national coach and high-performance manager, is confident that Nigeria can finish the event strongly.

“We have been consistent on many fronts, and I believe the boys are motivated to finish the event on a high note.

We have received support from the board and the fans who have come to cheer for the team, which has been a morale booster for us,” he said. Nigeria’s match against Sierra Leone on Wednesday was a West African derby that kicked off Match Day 4 of the event.

The Sierra Leonean team, led by Lansana Lamin, needed a win to keep their qualifying hopes alive, but they struggled against the technically skilled Nigerian team.

They won the toss and opted to field. The Patriots, as the Sierra Leonean side is called, found it difficult to contain the Nigerian batters, with openers Sulaimon Runsewe scoring 28 runs off 26 balls and Selim Salau adding 31 runs off 28 balls, setting a swift pace for the Yellow-Greens of Nigeria.

Although the Patriots made an effort, it was George Ngegba who had the best economy rate of the day, conceding only 21 runs in his four-over spell, along with Abass Gbla, who took 2 wickets for 14 runs in two overs, limiting the hosts to 141/6 in their allotted overs. Nigeria won the match against Sierra Leone by 29 runs.

