Cricket: Brilliant Muzarabani Helps Zimbabwe Stun Australia

Blessing Muzarabani claimed a career-best 4-17 as Zimbabwe held their nerve to stun Australia with a brilliant 23-run win in the T20 World Cup.

Set the tricky target of 170, Australia had looked in big trouble at 29-4 before Matthew Renshaw and Glenn Maxwell’s 77-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Australia needed 34 runs off the final two overs, but when Renshaw was caught for 65 after he skied the superb Muzarabani with eight balls remaining the game was effectively up.

The result leaves Group B delicately poised after two games apiece, with Australia two points behind Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, who face the Aussies on Monday.

“The culture, environment and unity we’ve created over a long time makes me extremely proud – and on top of that, to win is unbelievable,” said Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza.

“It looked like the boys wanted [to win] and they really deserve it. We don’t need to change anything and it’s a great position, but it doesn’t guarantee anything.

So the next game is now the most important one.” Zimbabwe initially looked to have been guilty of playing too cautiously after they were asked to bat first at the R. Premadasa Stadium.