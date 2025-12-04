CRHA Passes C’River Rural Access Roads Authority Amendment Bill 2025

The Cross River State House of Assembly has passed the Cross River State Rural Access Roads Authority Amendment Bill, 2025.

The passage followed deliberations on the bill by lawmakers during Wednesday’s plenary.

Sponsor of the bill and Member representing Boki I State Constituency, Bette Philip Obi, explained that the amendment seeks to alter the Principal Law regarding the composition of the Authority’s board.

According to him, the amendment aims to reduce the membership of the board from sixteen to eleven in order to strengthen its effectiveness and enhance accountability.

Speaking with journalists after plenary, Hon. Obi expressed delight at sponsoring a bill targeted at improving rural road development in the state.

“Bringing up this bill is my own way of contributing to the rehabilitation of rural roads. I come from a rural community where there are no roads at all. I know that His Excellency, our Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, is committed to transforming rural areas across the state. I am convinced that very soon, many rural communities will be linked with good roads,” he said.

In their contributions, lawmakers unanimously supported the amendment, stressing that it will help improve road infrastructure and connectivity across the state.