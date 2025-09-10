CRHA Extends Suspension Of Bekwara Council Chairman

The Cross River State House of Assembly has extended the suspension of the Bekwara Council Chairman, Hon Theresa Ushie, for another 90 days.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Rt Hon Elvert Ayambem, who announced this during plenary, explained that the extension of the suspension was to allow the House Committee on Judiciary, Public Service Matters, Public Petitions and Conflict Resolution more time to investigate the Petition written against the Chairman by the Bekwara Legislature.

The House had deliberated on a Motion calling on it to extend the period of the Acting Chairman of the Bekwara Council, Hon Egbung Odama, before agreeing to extend Ushie’s suspension.

You may recall that Hon Theresa Ushie, who was duly elected as Bekwara LG Council Chairman and sworn in in November 2024, was suspended by the Assembly on the 10th of June, 2025, following its deliberation on a petition by the Bekwara Legislative Council.

The Councillors had accused Ushie of gross misconduct in their petition, which was subsequently referred to the House Committee on Judiciary, Public Service Matters, Public Petitions and Conflict Resolution for investigation.

According to the Committee’s Chairman, Rt Hon Davies Etta, representing Abi State Constituency and Deputy Leader of the 10th Assembly, the Committee needs more time in order to carry out a thorough investigation.