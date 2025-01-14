CRHA Committee Frowns At Factionalization Of NAPPS

Share

The education committee of the Cross River State House of Assembly has frowned against what it called “factionalization of the state branch of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS)

The committee, led by Hon. Martins Achadu invited NAPPS leadership for an interaction at the Assembly complex as he was miffed by the leadership cruise in the private schools which, he said could affect children who are about to sit for the West African Examination Council (WAEC) examination.

The committee appealed to the state ministry of Education to allow proprietors of private schools to go ahead with registration of students due for WAEC without necessarily obtaining clearance from any of the NAPPS factions.

The Lawmakers also announced that arrangements were on to convene other stakeholders meeting within two weeks in order to discuss with members of the association and ensure that all the factions were brought together.

The committee chairman said: “To the Permanent Secretary, in the meantime, do please liaise with the Ministry of Education and ensure that any private school coming to register for WAEC, allows them to register because as it stands now, we are taking both factions of the association to the surgical room. They are undergoing proper surgery.

“Please allow everyone who comes to you for WAEC registration. Disregard this issue of NAPPS registration fee for now so that we don’t hurt ourselves because of NAPPS registration fee receipt and clearance,” he advised.

Also speaking, a member representing Ikom one State constituency in the State House of Assembly and member of the committee Hon., Samuel Neji-Abang, called for calm while urging the warring factions to sheath thier swords pending the outcome of the committee’s final report.

In his remarks factional president of NAAPS in the state, Sir Godwin Okwu, condemned the immediate past Exco of the association “for leading the association as if it were their private estate that isn’t accountable to members of the association.”



