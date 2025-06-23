CRG Appoints Directors

Share

Continental Reinsurance Group (CRG) has appointed Mr Lawrence Nazare as group managing director of Continental Reinsurance Holdings, headquartered in Botswana.

The company said in a statement that his transition follows the completion of his tenure as managing director of Continental Reinsurance Plc, Nigeria, in December 2024. In this capacity, Nazare will oversee the group’s pan-African operations and longterm strategic direction.

Also, the company appointed former Chairman of Continental Reinsurance Plc, Mr. Paul Kokoricha as chairman of the Board at Group level and Mr Steve Iwenjora, former non-executive director at Continental Reinsurance Plc, who has been appointed a non-executive director at group level.

The company also named Dr. Fatai Kayode Lawal as managing director of Continental Reinsurance Plc, Nigeria effective April 2025.

He obtained a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in insurance from the University of Lagos, an MBA from the same institution, and a doctorate in management (keadership and organisational management) from the University of Phoenix, AZ.

He is a fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute of London & Nigeria and Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPMN) and Chartered Institute of Directors (CIoD).

Lawal’s impressive career includes his most recent position as managing director of Sterling Assurance Nigeria Limited from January 2007 to December 2023, where he successfully integrated three merging companies and significantly grew sales.

Prior to this, he served as the managing director/chief executive officer of Universe Reinsurance Company Limited, where he improved profitability and expanded markets.

His earlier career also includes a leadership role at Refuge Insurance Company Limited and a pioneering management role at Continental Reinsurance Co. Ltd.

Lawal has a proven track record in leadership, strategic development, market expansion, and team building.

In addition, three new bon-executive directors, whose appointments have been approved by NAICOM are Mr. Segun Adebanji, chairman of the board, Adebanji is a veteran finance professional and fellow of both the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants (CACA) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

